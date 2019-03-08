Video

Watch: 'We won 3-1, we're top of the league, away end limbs, we're going up!" - #Gameday: Town fans on Southend win

Ipswich Town fans give their thoughts to #Gameday before Ipswich Town's win at Southend Archant

Ipswich Town bounced back to winning ways with a 3-1 triumph at Southend United yesterday - here's all the sights, sounds and reaction from the afternoon in our #Gameday video.

The Blues went back to the top of League One after a brace from James Norwood and a strike from Kayden Jackson was enough to see off the struggling Shrimpers in Sol Campbell's first game as Southend boss.

Sports video specialist Ross Halls was in hand to capture all the atmosphere from the day, plus speak to fans before and after the match for their predictions and reactions.

