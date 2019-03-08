E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

Watch: 'We won 3-1, we're top of the league, away end limbs, we're going up!" - #Gameday: Town fans on Southend win

PUBLISHED: 11:51 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 27 October 2019

Ipswich Town fans give their thoughts to #Gameday before Ipswich Town's win at Southend

Ipswich Town fans give their thoughts to #Gameday before Ipswich Town's win at Southend

Archant

Ipswich Town bounced back to winning ways with a 3-1 triumph at Southend United yesterday - here's all the sights, sounds and reaction from the afternoon in our #Gameday video.

The Blues went back to the top of League One after a brace from James Norwood and a strike from Kayden Jackson was enough to see off the struggling Shrimpers in Sol Campbell's first game as Southend boss.

MORE: Sunday Snap: Reunion with the Iceman, a big success for Norwood and a ban for former Town boss Jewell

Sports video specialist Ross Halls was in hand to capture all the atmosphere from the day, plus speak to fans before and after the match for their predictions and reactions.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-1 win at Southend United

If you want to get involved in #Gameday, e-mail ross.halls@archant.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Police tape off area near pub after reports of stabbing

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Most Read

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Is this your car? Expensive Audi abandoned on high street may be crushed

This A4 Sport Convertible was clamped today by the DVLA and will be impounded tomorrow. Picture: ARCHANT

Police tape off area near pub after reports of stabbing

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Psychiatrist at Suffolk’s mental health trust facing sexual misconduct allegations

Dr Ugbo is understood to be working as part of the Coastal IDT, which includes Walker Close in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Watch: ‘We won 3-1, we’re top of the league, away end limbs, we’re going up!” - #Gameday: Town fans on Southend win

Ipswich Town fans give their thoughts to #Gameday before Ipswich Town's win at Southend

Have you seen missing 46-year-old Jonathan Swart?

Jonthan Swart has been reported missing from Wangford in Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

In pictures: dogs wear purple poppies to honour animal war dead

Wangford Veterinary Clinic is holding its Poppies on 4 Paws campaign. Pictured is Alfie the dog. Picture: WANGFORD VETERINARY CLINIC

Plans for 49 homes in rural Suffolk village rejected by council

Plans to build 49 homes in Mendlesham have been rejected. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/WINCER KIEVENAAR CHARTERED ARCHITECTS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists