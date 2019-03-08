Video

Watch: #Gameday: 'I'm going to criticise Lambert for the first time' - Town fans react to Rotherham defeat

Ipswich Town fans gave their thoughts before and after the defeat to Rotherham. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Town fans gave their thoughts to our #Gameday video cameras both before and after the defeat to Rotherham last night - and it's fair to say they weren't happy!

Town dropped their second straight game 2-0, and tumbled off the summit of League One, after a turgid display under the lights at Portman Road against the mid-table Millers.

Two goals from Matt Crooks were enough to condemn Town to their first home defeat of the season, and leave them facing what now looks an important game at Southend this weekend, before another break due to Bury being kicked out of the league.

Fans gave their predictions pre-game - and angry reactions post-game to our video specialist Ross Halls.

