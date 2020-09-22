Ex Ipswich Town loanee Luke Garbutt signs for League One rivals Blackpool

Luke Garbutt has joined Blackpool on a one-year deal. Photo: Blackpool FC Archant

Former Ipswich Town favourite Luke Garbutt has signed for League One rivals Blackpool.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Garbutt scored six goals for Ipswich Town last season. Photo: Steve Waller Luke Garbutt scored six goals for Ipswich Town last season. Photo: Steve Waller

The 27-year-old left-sided specialist proved a real hit on loan from Everton last season, contributing six goals and three assists.

Town and Sunderland were vying for his signature, after his five-year deal with the Toffees expired, but the new League One salary cap saw negotiations grind to a halt.

Now he’s signed a one-year deal with Blackpool, who look to be an ambitious outfit this season under former Liverpool U23s coach Neil Critchley.

Garbutt said: “I’m pleased to be here and looking forward to working under Neil Critchley.

✍️ Welcome to Blackpool FC, Luke Garbutt!



The former Everton man has joined the Club on a 12 month contract.



➡️ https://t.co/Ujvtrbbo1L pic.twitter.com/qJOp7tPrVx — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) September 22, 2020

“I really like what the head coach had to say when I spoke to him a few days ago, and he was a big factor in my move here. He’s spent the last few years at Liverpool and developed players really well, so I’m looking forward to what the future brings here.

“There’s big plans for this football club and I’m hopeful I can be a big part of what’s to come this season.”

Critchley added: “I’m delighted Luke has joined us for the upcoming season.

“He will bring experience to a youthful group, and he knows this division well having enjoyed a really successful season in League One last year.

“The fact he has chosen Blackpool over a number of other interested clubs, is a sign of how well the club is progressing.

“During my conversations with Luke, I felt his desire to come to Blackpool. I very much look forward to working with him, as he will be a vital member of our squad this season.”