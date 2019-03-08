Garbutt keen to perfect his 'bend it like Beckham' routine

Luke Garbutt celebrates his stunning free-kick goal against Tranmere. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town left-sided specialist Luke Garbutt will spend the next few days working on his 'bend it like Beckham' routine.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Garbutt's free kick beats Tranmere keeper Scott Davies to give Town a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller Luke Garbutt's free kick beats Tranmere keeper Scott Davies to give Town a 1-0 lead. Picture: Steve Waller

The Everton loanee scored a superb free-kick against Tranmere earlier this season and has gone close from dead ball situations on several other occasions for the League One table-toppers.

"I think I've always possessed good free-kicks and good set pieces but I've not really scored as many as I've wanted," said the 26-year-old, who is set to be out of contract at Goodison Park next summer.

MORE: 'It's not a good record, but at least people remember me for something' - Ex-Town stopper Forrest on 9-0 record defeat being tied

"This season I've tried to practice my free-kicks a lot more and it's paying off.

"Have I modelled my technique on anyone? Well, I know David Beckham was right-footed and I'm left-footed, but he was the one I kind of looked up to. It was the way he used to strike a ball that I always admired, so I've always tried to base my free-kicks on the way he did it.

MORE: North Stander: Back to basics wins the day - the time has come for Lambert to stop the rotation policy

Luke Garbutt went close with this dead ball attempt at Southend. Photo: Ross Halls Luke Garbutt went close with this dead ball attempt at Southend. Photo: Ross Halls

"I might practice 30 or so free-kicks in a week maybe, as well as corners.

"It's about retaining that feel for the ball and maintaining my confidence so that I'm going to be able to execute them exactly how I want to execute them on match days.

"I'm looking for the corner of the net but as long as I'm hitting the target I'm happy because even if the keeper makes a save the likes of Kayden (Jackson) or Nors (James Norwood) could get a goal on the rebound and that means I am still contributing.

MORE: Stuart Watson's Sunday Verdict: The true mark of progress? Town fans no longer comfortably numb following a year of Lambert

"It's a big weapon of mine and I want to improve on it all the time. I scored a really good one for Oxford last year but I think the one against Tranmere pipped it. Hopefully there are more to come."

Strike duo Kayden Jackson and James Norwood lead Town's scoring charts with seven goals each in the league, with Garbutt on three, Kane Vincent-Young and Jon Nolan on two and Luke Chambers, Flynn Downes and Gwion Edwards all on one.

Luke Garbutt's free-kick creates Kayden Jackson's goal at Fleetwood. Photo: Pagepix Luke Garbutt's free-kick creates Kayden Jackson's goal at Fleetwood. Photo: Pagepix

"Spreading the goals around can only benefit us," said Garbutt, with Town not back in action until a trip to Rochdale next Tuesday.

"If it was just the strikers scoring all the time - and then they didn't score - you might be wondering where the goals were going to come from.

"But so many players have contributed goals this season that you don't know where they are going to come from."