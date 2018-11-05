Garnett on Golf: Suffolk boys look set to shine

John Maddock, the new Suffolk under-18 boys’ team manager. Photograph: TONY GARNETT Archant

In his weekly golfing round-up, Tony Garnett looks at the Suffolk boys squad for 2019, the latest Suffolk Winter Alliance meeting and a youngster from Bury who’s heading to Jakarta.

Teddy Hall, the four-handicap Bury St Edmunds junior, holds the Keith Bass Trophy, the individual prize which he won in the quadrangular under-14 tournament with Essex, Bedfordshire and Norfolk at Millbrook. The team event was won by Essex, Bedfordshire were second, Suffolk third and Norfolk fourth. Suffolk: Back (from left): Henry Meadows, Josh Altham, Harry Tibble, Fraser Johnson (reserve). Front: Enzo Johnson, Harry Brinded, Teddy Hall (with Keith Bass Trophy), Jack Rust and Tyler Weaver (who has won a trip to Jakarta). Photograph: CONTRIBUTED

Suffolk boys have an outstanding chance of reaching next year’s county finals if they can field their strongest team of six. Four members of the current squad hold plus handicaps.

The South East Group qualifier will be at Orsett on July 3. This is not too far to travel to get acquainted with one of the best courses in Essex.

There is a Suffolk junior policy of only selecting players who take part in their winter junior coaching programme.

This meant that they played at Blackmoor this year without England boys’ international Habebul Islam whose extendive winter training did not include the Suffolk coaching programme.

They were also missing Max Adams of Bury St Edmunds who was playing at Royal Cromer and Sheringham in the PGA East Region Summer Classic.

Even so Suffolk finished in seventh place ahead of Hampshire, Bedfordshire, Norfolk and Middlesex.

With five scores to count from a team of six there is no reason why Suffolk cannot be a force next year. Habebul is named in the Suffolk winter coaching squad together with Adams, George Fricker and Alfie Halil.

The battle for the final two places will be fierce with members of the under 16 squad perhaps in contention.

That will be up to new under 18 team manager John Maddock, a former first team county player.

Suffolk Under 18 squad: Max Adams and Max Weaver (Bury St Edmunds), George Fricker (Ufford Park), Alfie Halil (Flempton), Habebul Islam and Will Garland (Ipswich), Jack Butcher (Gorleston), Taylor Crisp (Woodbridge), Conal Downing (Rookery Park), Reegan Marshall (Fynn Valley) and Oli Page (Newton Green),

Training will take place next Sunday and again on March 17.

Tyler Weaver, Teddy Hall and Dominic Rudd will be key players in the Suffolk Under-16 team next year.

Those selected for training are:

Josh Altham, Harvey Fisher and Ben Newman (all Rookery Park), George Austin and Dominic Rudd (Thorpeness), Alex Boath, Charlie Little, Luke Green (all Ipswich), Thomas Clark, Callum Hughes (both Fynn Valley), Teddy Hall and Tyler Weaver (both Bury St Edmunds), Joe Ford (Southwold), Spencer Humphrey-Moore (Diss) and Harry Tibble (Ufford Park).

The Suffolk under-16 boys’ squad will have five sessions at Aldeburgh on November 18, December 9, January 13, February 17 and March 10.

Graham Vandervord and Tony Carmen of Stoke by Nayland won Sunday’s Suffolk Winter Alliance better ball Stableford at Stowmarket with 45 points.

Stoke by Nayland players also took second and third places. Gary Borthwick and Roger Gardiner were runners-up with 41 points Trevor Brace and Dean Brace were third with 40.

There was a field of 71 with no professionals. The next Suffolk Winter Alliance meeting will be at Southwold on Thursday, November 15.

Other leading scores

39: I Benson and K Hodgson, I Smith and R Bland, B Sayers and T Martin.

38: B Hitchcock and J Smith, L Fish and M Williamson, C O’Brian and J Mair, R Holmes and J Partridge, M Brooks and M Parkinson.

37: D Yates and R Davies, D Matter and N Salmon, R Spong and R Hastings, P Fairbrother and A Goodwin, E Penfold and G Evans.

36: B Paton and P Garnett, G Scott and S Rex.

35: J Snow and M Baxter, R Turner and K Ward.

34: L Osborn and T Etheridge, A Fish and M Wasdall, R Gritty and C Briggs.

32: L Norman and R Hood, S Turner and T Lyons, R Waters and P Samain, A Garrett and C Whyatt, L Hastie and J Hastie, A Gipson and I Bedford.

31: N Spong and A Hammond, S Lockwood and P Lockwood.

30: B Castle and M Moore, C Leys and R Deasy.

29: D Cunningham and A Cunningham, S Gray and T Maguire.

Tyler Weaver has won a golfing trip to Jakarta next year.

The Bury St Edmunds boy had a level par gross round of 71 over the Bracken course at Woodhall Spa on the opening day of the British Junior Golf Tour Jakarta World qualifier.

He went into the second day on the more testing Hotchkin course holding an eight-shot lead. His gross 82 saw him win the 13-14 age group by 10 shots from Royal Wimbledon’s Skye Slijepcevic who had rounds of 79 and 84.

Tyler will face representatives from many nations in Indonesia between May 31 and June 8.

Teddy Hall, also of Bury St Edmunds, missed out in the 16-17 age group. He was runner-up to Jack Sowden but rounds of 77 and 76 left him five shots behind.

Earlier this year Hall had won the BJGT par three championship at Nailcote Hall. Both he and Max Weaver had rounds of 58. In the play-off Hall hit the green but Weaver’s reply found water.

Sunny Wang, an Ipswich junior, won the 11 to 12 age group at Woodhall Spa on count back. Her net scores were 75 and 71. It was not a qualifier for Jakarta.