Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer

Garnett on Golf: Suffolk boys look set to shine

05 November, 2018 - 13:52
John Maddock, the new Suffolk under-18 boys’ team manager. Photograph: TONY GARNETT

John Maddock, the new Suffolk under-18 boys’ team manager. Photograph: TONY GARNETT

Archant

In his weekly golfing round-up, Tony Garnett looks at the Suffolk boys squad for 2019, the latest Suffolk Winter Alliance meeting and a youngster from Bury who’s heading to Jakarta.

Teddy Hall, the four-handicap Bury St Edmunds junior, holds the Keith Bass Trophy, the individual prize which he won in the quadrangular under-14 tournament with Essex, Bedfordshire and Norfolk at Millbrook. The team event was won by Essex, Bedfordshire were second, Suffolk third and Norfolk fourth. Suffolk: Back (from left): Henry Meadows, Josh Altham, Harry Tibble, Fraser Johnson (reserve). Front: Enzo Johnson, Harry Brinded, Teddy Hall (with Keith Bass Trophy), Jack Rust and Tyler Weaver (who has won a trip to Jakarta). Photograph: CONTRIBUTEDTeddy Hall, the four-handicap Bury St Edmunds junior, holds the Keith Bass Trophy, the individual prize which he won in the quadrangular under-14 tournament with Essex, Bedfordshire and Norfolk at Millbrook. The team event was won by Essex, Bedfordshire were second, Suffolk third and Norfolk fourth. Suffolk: Back (from left): Henry Meadows, Josh Altham, Harry Tibble, Fraser Johnson (reserve). Front: Enzo Johnson, Harry Brinded, Teddy Hall (with Keith Bass Trophy), Jack Rust and Tyler Weaver (who has won a trip to Jakarta). Photograph: CONTRIBUTED

Suffolk boys have an outstanding chance of reaching next year’s county finals if they can field their strongest team of six. Four members of the current squad hold plus handicaps.

The South East Group qualifier will be at Orsett on July 3. This is not too far to travel to get acquainted with one of the best courses in Essex.

There is a Suffolk junior policy of only selecting players who take part in their winter junior coaching programme.

This meant that they played at Blackmoor this year without England boys’ international Habebul Islam whose extendive winter training did not include the Suffolk coaching programme.

They were also missing Max Adams of Bury St Edmunds who was playing at Royal Cromer and Sheringham in the PGA East Region Summer Classic.

Even so Suffolk finished in seventh place ahead of Hampshire, Bedfordshire, Norfolk and Middlesex.

With five scores to count from a team of six there is no reason why Suffolk cannot be a force next year. Habebul is named in the Suffolk winter coaching squad together with Adams, George Fricker and Alfie Halil.

The battle for the final two places will be fierce with members of the under 16 squad perhaps in contention.

That will be up to new under 18 team manager John Maddock, a former first team county player.

Suffolk Under 18 squad: Max Adams and Max Weaver (Bury St Edmunds), George Fricker (Ufford Park), Alfie Halil (Flempton), Habebul Islam and Will Garland (Ipswich), Jack Butcher (Gorleston), Taylor Crisp (Woodbridge), Conal Downing (Rookery Park), Reegan Marshall (Fynn Valley) and Oli Page (Newton Green),

Training will take place next Sunday and again on March 17.

Tyler Weaver, Teddy Hall and Dominic Rudd will be key players in the Suffolk Under-16 team next year.

Those selected for training are:

Josh Altham, Harvey Fisher and Ben Newman (all Rookery Park), George Austin and Dominic Rudd (Thorpeness), Alex Boath, Charlie Little, Luke Green (all Ipswich), Thomas Clark, Callum Hughes (both Fynn Valley), Teddy Hall and Tyler Weaver (both Bury St Edmunds), Joe Ford (Southwold), Spencer Humphrey-Moore (Diss) and Harry Tibble (Ufford Park).

The Suffolk under-16 boys’ squad will have five sessions at Aldeburgh on November 18, December 9, January 13, February 17 and March 10.

Graham Vandervord and Tony Carmen of Stoke by Nayland won Sunday’s Suffolk Winter Alliance better ball Stableford at Stowmarket with 45 points.

Stoke by Nayland players also took second and third places. Gary Borthwick and Roger Gardiner were runners-up with 41 points Trevor Brace and Dean Brace were third with 40.

There was a field of 71 with no professionals. The next Suffolk Winter Alliance meeting will be at Southwold on Thursday, November 15.

Other leading scores

39: I Benson and K Hodgson, I Smith and R Bland, B Sayers and T Martin.

38: B Hitchcock and J Smith, L Fish and M Williamson, C O’Brian and J Mair, R Holmes and J Partridge, M Brooks and M Parkinson.

37: D Yates and R Davies, D Matter and N Salmon, R Spong and R Hastings, P Fairbrother and A Goodwin, E Penfold and G Evans.

36: B Paton and P Garnett, G Scott and S Rex.

35: J Snow and M Baxter, R Turner and K Ward.

34: L Osborn and T Etheridge, A Fish and M Wasdall, R Gritty and C Briggs.

32: L Norman and R Hood, S Turner and T Lyons, R Waters and P Samain, A Garrett and C Whyatt, L Hastie and J Hastie, A Gipson and I Bedford.

31: N Spong and A Hammond, S Lockwood and P Lockwood.

30: B Castle and M Moore, C Leys and R Deasy.

29: D Cunningham and A Cunningham, S Gray and T Maguire.

Tyler Weaver has won a golfing trip to Jakarta next year.

The Bury St Edmunds boy had a level par gross round of 71 over the Bracken course at Woodhall Spa on the opening day of the British Junior Golf Tour Jakarta World qualifier.

He went into the second day on the more testing Hotchkin course holding an eight-shot lead. His gross 82 saw him win the 13-14 age group by 10 shots from Royal Wimbledon’s Skye Slijepcevic who had rounds of 79 and 84.

Tyler will face representatives from many nations in Indonesia between May 31 and June 8.

Teddy Hall, also of Bury St Edmunds, missed out in the 16-17 age group. He was runner-up to Jack Sowden but rounds of 77 and 76 left him five shots behind.

Earlier this year Hall had won the BJGT par three championship at Nailcote Hall. Both he and Max Weaver had rounds of 58. In the play-off Hall hit the green but Weaver’s reply found water.

Sunny Wang, an Ipswich junior, won the 11 to 12 age group at Woodhall Spa on count back. Her net scores were 75 and 71. It was not a qualifier for Jakarta.

Topic Tags:

‘He’ll quickly cut out the silly mistakes’ - Marshall backs Lambert to be a success at Town

12:16 Stuart Watson
New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of his first match in charge on Saturday. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Andy Marshall believes Paul Lambert has all the qualities to be a success as Ipswich Town manager.

Lambert adds ex-U’s stopper Walker to backroom team at Town

11:55 Mark Heath
Goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker has joined Pual Lambert's backroom team at Portman Road. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has added goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker to his backroom team at Portman Road.

Lambert wants a striker in January, but knows goal problem needs to be fixed before then

06:00 Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears sends Preston keeper Chris Maxwell the wrong way from the penalty spot. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert believes the team can find a way to score goals before the January transfer window comes around.

Kings of Anglia - A bright start, nagging worries and the chance of Town beating the drop

Yesterday, 17:00 Andy Warren
The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren are back with the latest episode of the King’s of Anglia podcast.

Opinion A pleasure to watch, Bishop’s return and Nsiala in action - observations as Under 23s draw with Cardiff

Yesterday, 14:52 Andy Warren
Jack Lankester celebrates opening the scoring for Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS

Andy Warren gives his observations from Ipswich Town Unders 23’s 2-2 draw with Cardiff City at Portman Road this afternoon.

Orient break Tractor Girls’ hearts with late leveller

Yesterday, 14:09 Kieren Standley
Zoe Cossey celebrates her goal with Toni-Anne Wayne Picture: ROSS HALLS

National League Division One South East

Leyton Orient 2

Ipswich Town 2

Leyton Orient scored a stunning equaliser with seconds remaining as Ipswich Town Women were held to a 2-2 draw at Mile End Stadium, writes Kieren Standley.

Poll Roberts hopes he’s done enough to keep his place... but he knows the goals must come

Yesterday, 13:31 Andy Warren
Jordan Roberts keeps his eye on the ball. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jordan Roberts hopes he has done enough to earn an extended stay in the Ipswich Town side but the former Crawley man knows the Blues’ strikers need to find their shooting boots as they bid to stay in the Championship.

Opinion Fuller Flavour: We have to be patient - miracles take time!

Yesterday, 06:00
Freddie Sears celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Preston - but Town's wait for a win continues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

A run of three-successive defeats without scoring was ended on Saturday, whilst an upturn in spirit was evident in our performance compared to those last three games. Positives that can be taken and built on I guess.

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Why Paul Lambert’s first game at the helm was encouraging and concerning in equal measure

Sunday, November 4, 2018 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town's first game under new manager Paul Lambert was a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town started life under Paul Lambert’s management with a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End yesterday. STUART WATSON gives his verdict on the game and relegation battle ahead.

Opinion North Stander: We must keep the faith and be the 12th man for Town

Sunday, November 4, 2018
Town manager Paul Lambert watched his team draw 1-1 with Preston in his first game in charge. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Glass half-full or half-empty? Encouraged by the performance in Paul Lambert’s first game, or frustrated by the result and can’t stop looking at the league table?

Most read

Boy racer told ‘next time it’ll be loaded’ by man holding shotgun to his face

Paul Lambert was given a six-month suspended prison sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Lambert wants a striker in January, but knows goal problem needs to be fixed before then

Freddie Sears sends Preston keeper Chris Maxwell the wrong way from the penalty spot. Photo: Steve Waller

Plans unveiled for the future of Saxmundham Railway Station

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Saxmundham railway station earlier this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Asylum seeker threatened after being accused of lying about age to attend school

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

United Nations to visit Jaywick in poverty probe

Jaywick Sands, Essex Avenue, pictured before and after the work. Picture: ECC

Updated Burst water main affecting supply in villages on Suffolk/Essex border

Stoke by Nayland church Picture: SIMON TYE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24