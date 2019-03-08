Garnett on Golf: Suffolk Ladies’ spring meeting, Abbott in Kenya and Allan comes close in Bahrain

Winners from Diss from first tee: Jenny Chamberlin and Sandra Bowman. Photograph: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Half the field started at the first tee and the other half from the 10th in a chill wind on a dry and sunny day.

SVLA winners from 10th tee: (from left): Mo Pearson (president), Sheila Burgess, Meg Ramsey (both Woodbridge) and Chris Lynch-Bates (captain). Photograph: CONTRIBUTED SVLA winners from 10th tee: (from left): Mo Pearson (president), Sheila Burgess, Meg Ramsey (both Woodbridge) and Chris Lynch-Bates (captain). Photograph: CONTRIBUTED

Winners from the first were Jenny Chamberlin and Sandra Bowman from Diss with 20 points. Runners-up were Sue Whymark and Jenny Scott-Nicholls from Woodbridge. Third place went to Jane Goldsmith and Sally Crosbie of Fynn Valley.

Winners from the 10th tee were Sheila Burgess and Meg Ramsey of Woodbridge with 20 points. Runners-up were Di Buxton (Felixstowe Ferry) and Carol Cooke (Thorpeness). Annette Llewellyn and Irma Suttle of Woodbridge were third.

The event raised £343 for the Ipswich Hospital Blossom Appeal, a breast cancer charity.

The next event will be the Championship medal and Stableford at Fynn Valley on May 13. There will be a mixed invitation event at Bungay on July 8 with the Autumn Foursomes at Stowmarket on September 9.

Meanwhile, Suffolk County men and a team of professionals meet at Hintlesham on Sunday (tee-off 12 noon).

Suffolk Men: Jed Seeley, Chris Fleming, Chris Vince, Josh Driver, Ben Sayers, Jack Cardy, George Fricker and Paul Waring.

Professionals: Jamie Abbott and Hugo Dobson, Keith Preston and Joe Cardy, Chris Soanes and Calvin Sherwood, Phil Westley and Will Farley.

- Jamie Abbott (Ipswich) made a great start to his opening round of the Magical Kenya Open, a PGA European Tour event at the Karen Golf Club in Nairobi.

Dick Barton, a Suffolk Senior player, has taken over as captain of Woodbridge Golf Club. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Dick Barton, a Suffolk Senior player, has taken over as captain of Woodbridge Golf Club. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Starting on the 10th at 7.20 in the morning he was two under after eight with three birdies. A double at the ninth checked his progress.

He dropped another shot at the seventh (his 16th) and ended one over par with every chance of making the cut.

The second day was a different story. With a later start he dropped four shots in his first four holes. He went on to be seven over without a birdie.

Two over par made the cut. His Kenyan playing partner Tony Omuli also missed out but the Frenchman in the three-ball, Adrien Saddier, played all four rounds thanks to two rounds of one over par.

It is little consolation that such well- known names as Italians Lorenzo Gagli and Matteo Manassero also missed the cut.

The winner was Italian Guido Migliozzi with 16 under par after four rounds. He finished tied 13th in November’s European Tour qualifying school.

The European Challenge Tour starts for Abbott with the Turkish Airlines Challenge at Samsun Golf Club on April 25.

Then comes the Challenge de Espana at Izki Golf in Alava Province.

In May it’s a visit to the Czech Republic to play the Prague Golf Challenge at Prague City GC between May 9 and 12. Then it’s off to Brno for the Czech Challenge at the Kaskada Golf Resort between May 23 and 26.

- At the annual meeting of Newton Green Golf Club a cheque for £5,041 was presented to the Hope for Tomorrow charity, which provides mobile cancer care treatment for patients in West Suffolk. The presentation was made by recently retired captains Harry Wordley (seniors) and Lizzie Johnson (ladies) to the charity represented by Rachel Stokes. The club has also sent a £270 donation to St Nicholas Hospice, the proceeds from an annual competition in memory of former head greenkeeper Kelvin Sansum.

Brian Joy, the new captain, drove 183 yards down the fairway. He plays off a handicap of 12 and was formerly a member at Purley Downs and Redhill and Reigate.

- James Allan of Chelmsford was runner-up in the Royal Bahrain Open, a Mena Tour event, ending 11 under par after three rounds. He is seventh in the Mena Tour order of merit having won 12,212 dollars.

Alasdair Plumb, also from Chelmsford, finished tied ninth with seven under par and a final round of 66. He is the son of former Essex, Norfolk and Lincolnshire cricketer Steve Plumb who also played for Bishop’s Stortford Cricket Club.

There was a strong Essex presence in the field with Colchester’s Ben David tied 21st and Essex amateur champion Curtis Knipes (Abridge) tied 28th.

Former England amateur star Todd Clements from Braintree was tied 38th with Chelmsford’s Andrew Pestell 47th.

Taylor Carter (Lords Rayleigh) and Elliott Oxlade (Chelmsford) missed the cut.