Garnett on Golf: Robinson has best round of his career to win at Gog Magog

Andrew Robinson shot a career-best 64 to win at Gog Magog. Picture: TONY GARNETT Archant

Andrew Robinson, Felixstowe Ferry head professional, had the best round of his career in the East qualifier for the PGA Championship.

Suffolk Ladies’ Championship stars of last year Vanessa Bell (left) and Alice Barlow with president Mo Pearson will be favourites to win silverware again at Ipswich Golf Club on Friday and Saturday. Photograph: TONY GARNETT Suffolk Ladies’ Championship stars of last year Vanessa Bell (left) and Alice Barlow with president Mo Pearson will be favourites to win silverware again at Ipswich Golf Club on Friday and Saturday. Photograph: TONY GARNETT

His round of eight under par 64 at Gog Magog Golf Course saw him win by four shots and collect the £500 first prize.

He has qualified, along with 17 other East Region players, for the Titleist and Footjoy PGA professional final at Hunstanton between June 18 and 21 which has a first prize of £10,000.

Robinson had four birdies in his first five holes and was five under at the turn. He added three more birdies on the back nine.

His caddy was Suffolk Ladies' vice-captain Amanda Norman but rules do not permit him to return the favour in the Suffolk Ladies' Championship at Ipswich this week.

Hunstanton should suit Robinson who enjoys links golf.

Other qualifiers included Neil Mitchell (Ipswich Golf Range), Steven Hambling (Braintree) and Andrew Pestell (Chelmsford). Jason Levermore (Little Channels) was not required to qualify.

- Vanessa Bell (Ipswich) defends the Woodbridge Challenge Bowl, the Suffolk Ladies stroke-play championship at Ipswich Golf Club on Friday.

On Saturday the match-play will start when Alice Barlow (Hintlesham) will be looking to be crowned county champion for the fourth successive year. Last year she beat Bell 2 and 1 in the final at Woodbridge to win the Churchman Challenge Cup.

Lottie Whyman is sure to be a force on her home course while other county players, like Sharon Luckman, Lils James, Abbie Symonds and Amanda Norman will all fancy their chances.

Fiona Edmond, who helped Suffolk to the East Week title in 2017, is not fit enough to take part. Edmond was England Senior Women's champion in 2017.

Suffolk junior captain Georgia Parker is in the field of 18.

Ipswich Ladies' captain Vicki Hunt will be defending her senior title. There is sure to be keen competition from Debbie Jary of Bungay, Ann Fosker of Felixstowe Ferry and Jenny Howlett of Gorleston.

- Suffolk captain Joe Cardy looks to the future in his team selection for Sunday's first Anglian League match of the season against Leicestershire at Market Harborough.

Two teenagers, George Fricker (Ufford Park) and Alfie Halil (Flempton), have been included in an otherwise experienced team that would also have included teenager Habebul Islam (Ipswich) had he not been selected to play for England Boys against France in Chantilly.

Monty Scowsill (Aldeburgh), who missed last season with glandular fever, returns to play alongside county champion James Biggs (Diss).

The established pairing of Jack Cardy and Sam Debenham (both Hintlesham) is retained.

Suffolk beat Leicestershire at Stowmarket in the final match of last season to deny them the title which went to Northamptonshire. Leicestershire will be seeking revenge.

The Suffolk team will be: Jack Cardy, Sam Debenham, Jed Seeley (Newton Green), Sam Byford (Ipswich), Alfie Halil, George Fricker, Monty Scowsill and James Biggs.

All the Suffolk players in the Lytham Trophy and Fairhaven Trophy (under 18) missed the cut. Habebul missed by one shot at Lytham with scores of 74 and 76. Biggs had 73 and 80, Paul Waring had 75 and 82 and Scowsill had two rounds of 80.

Max Adams (74 and 80) and Halil (79 and 76) missed the cut at Fairhaven in the under-18 event.

The Suffolk second team meets Leicestershire at Diss. Jamie Jones (Hintlesham) and Russell Oakey (Newton Green) return after not being involved last season.

Chris Bartrum and Josh Driver are both from the host club while Chris Vince (Haverhill) is back in the Suffolk fold after a spell with Cambridgeshire when he was a member at Gog Magog.

Suffolk second team: Ben Sayers (captain), Adam Sheldrake (both Felixstowe), Jamie Jones, Russell Oakey, Chris Bartrum, James Tyler (Ipswich), Chris Vince and Josh Driver.

- Suffolk boys beat Norfolk by six and a half matches to one and a half but lost to Bedfordshire by four and a half to three and a half in the Under 18 South East Group at Dunstable Downs on Saturday.

It was John Maddock's first match as under-18 manager.

The teams will meet again at Costessey Park on May 25 and at Diss on July 13.

George Fricker, Jack Butcher and Oli Page won both their matches. Conal Downing, Max Weaver and Will Garland won one and lost one, Reegan Marshall halved both his matches. Taylor Crisp lost both.

Page won both matches 5 and 4. Garland had an eagle on a par four.