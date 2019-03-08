Garnett on Golf: Tait wins Seaton Robson Trophy at Aldeburgh, plus Hambro Cup results

Gregor Tait receives the Seaton Robson Trophy from Aldeburgh club captain Antony Dearden. Photograph: TONY GARNETT Archant

Tony Garnett brings you all the latest news from the Suffolk and Essex golfing scene - including the Seaton Robson Trophy and Hambro Cup.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gregor Tait, on a short visit from the United States, won the Seaton Robson Trophy at Aldeburgh, his home club.

He had rounds of 70 and 69 to be five ahead of his nearest rival, Will Wright, for the scratch prize.

The Seaton Robson, though, is a handicap event. Tait plays off plus one so his net scores of 71 and 70 saw him finish one ahead of Suffolk senior player Nigel Robson.

Wright matched Tait in the morning round on a course that is already looking in superb condition with the Jacques Leglise Trophy, Great Britain and Ireland Boys against the Continent of Europe, taking place on August 30 and 31.

Tait helped Aldeburgh win their Stenson Shield tie at Stowmarket but is soon due to return to the States where he will meet up with fellow college players and PGA Tour professionals (Abraham Ancer and Jimmy Walker) for practice.

Tait attends Seton Hall University. In the 2018-19 season he played in 10 events with an average score of 74.45.

Leading gross scores in the Seaton Robson (Aldeburgh unless stated) were: 139: G Tait 70 69. 144: W Wright 70 74. 145: J Seeley (Newton Green) 75 70. 147: D Western (Gorleston) 72 75. 149: I Fryer (Aldeburgh Artisans) 74 75. 150: C Vince (Haverhill) 78 72, J Tyler (Ipswich) 76 74. 151: C Bartrum (Diss) 71 80. 152: N Robson 79 73. 155: R Palmer 78 77, J Levermore 77 78, R Oakey (Newton Green) 75 80. 156: W Jacques (Halesworth) 81 75. 157: A Whittaker (Woodbridge) 80 77, G Hills (Felixstowe Ferry) 77 80, S Byford (Ipswich) 75 82.

- Stowmarket meet Rushmere in one semi-final of the Hambro Cup on July 21 with Newton Green meeting Woodbridge in the other. The matches will be played on neutral venues decided by the Suffolk Golf Union.

All four quarter-finals ended in home wins. Newton Green must have been anxious when trailing by two at lunch at home to Fynn Valley. They recovered in the afternoon thanks to James Cooper and Connor Talbot winning by 10. Reegan Marshall and Paul Gray were nine up on the day for Fynn Valley but let three holes slip in their afternoon round after taking an eight-hole lead.

Hambro Cup quarter-finals: Newton Green beat Fynn Valley by seven holes.

Morning (Newton Green names first):

Ian Woodhead and Mike Polley 0 Reegan Marshall and Paul Gray 5; Steve Wordley and Lewis Woodhead 3 Leigh Meadows and Tom Smith 0; James Cooper and Connor Talbot 2 Mark Wilder and Kane Mayes 0; Jed Seeley and Max Hemson 0 Traven Abbott and Gary Smythe 2.

Afternoon: I Woodhead and Polley 0 Marshall and Gray 4, L Woodhead and Wordley 5 Abbott and Smythe 0, Cooper and Talbot 10 Smith and Meadows 0, Seeley and Hemson 0 Wilder and Mayes 2.

Rushmere beat Brett Vale by 22 holes.

Morning: (Rushmere names first): Ross Howard and Peter Robinson 6 Nick Davies and Simon Wood 0, Matt and James Godbold 1 Alan Ngai and Nick Stimson 0, Alan Middle and Connor James halved with Matt Waters and Tony Barker; Jordan Bloomfield and Josh Cottrell 1 Jason Rea and Owen Norman 0.

Afternoon: Howard and Robinson 5 Davies and Wood 0, M and J Godbold 3 Ngai and Stimson 0, Middle and James 3, Waters and Barker 0, Bloomfield and Cottrell 3 Rea and Norman 0.

Woodbridge beat Ufford Park by 15 holes.

Morning: (Woodbridge names first) Adrian Studd and Gary Robinson 5 Josh Robertson and Tom Wake 0; Steve Mann and Toby Ayles halved with Joe Payne and James Keeble; Ricky Dzierozynski and Simon Peckford 0 Terry Noble and Simon Severwright 1; Stephen Whymark and Phil Ashenden 7 Dominic Rosser and Luke Cleland 0.

Afternoon: Studd and Robinson 8 Payne and Keeble 0, Whymark and Ashenden 2 Rosser and Cleland 0, Mann and Ayles 0 Noble and Severwright 1, Dzierozynski and Peckford 0 Robertson and Wade 5.

Stowmarket beat Bungay by 31 holes.

Morning: (Stowmarket names first): Jack Forgan and Henry Cutting 7 Nairn Black and Ollie Earl 0; Andy Grogan and Kenton Jameson 2 Ben Beaugeard and Sam Bingham 0; Ross Harvey and Owen Clouting 1 Mark Sampson and James McDonald 0; Matt Lockwood and Mark Jones 8 Jeremy Jenkins and Nathan Wells 0.

Afternoon: Harvey and Clouting 1 Beaugeard and Bingham 0, Lockwood and Jones 4 Sampson and McDonald 0, Grogan and Jameson 1 Black and Jenkins, Forgan and Cutting 7 Earl and Peter Revell 0.

Semi-finals (neutral venues on July 21): Stowmarket v Rushmere; Newton Green v Woodbridge.

Tolly Cobbold Cup quarter-finals: Stowmarket 14 Kingfishers 0, Haverhill 0 Thorpeness 7, Bury St Edmunds 0 Brett Vale 6, Woodbridge 11 Gorleston

Semi-finals (on neutral venues on July 21): Woodbridge v Stowmarket; Brett Vale v Thorpeness.

- Suffolk Seniors were held to a draw by Lincolnshire at Diss. They needed a victory to keep alive their hopes of winning the East Anglian Daily Times Shield.

Suffolk led 3-2 after the foursomes but lost the singles narrowly. Scores (Suffolk names first):

Foursomes: Steve Whymark and Roger Taylor lost to Colin Trestrail and James Lee 3 and 2; Paul Buckle and Steve Crosby beat Graham Lee and Jez Woodcock one up; Steve Mann and Graham Shillings beat Graham Smith and Dave Reid 2 and 1; Trevor Hellyer and John Booth beat Clive Skinns and

Max Hoyle 2 and 1; Simon Bearman and Adrian Studd lost to Steve Cullington and Paul Morrison two down.

Singles: Whymark lost to Trestrail 2 and 1, Taylor beat J Lee 2 and 1, Buckle halved with Cullington, Crosby lost to Woodcock two down, Booth lost to G Lee 7 and 6, Mann beat Hoyle 2 and 1, Hellyer beat Smith two up, Shillngs lost to Reid 3 and 2, Studd lost to Morrison one down, Bearman beat Skinns 4 and 3.

Suffolk Seniors' next Anglian League match will be against Cambridgeshire at St Ives on July 8.