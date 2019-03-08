E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'You plan for the worst-case scenario' - Millwall boss Rowett braced for prospect of Town selling Bialkowski in January

PUBLISHED: 09:53 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:02 14 November 2019

Millwall manager Gary Rowett is hopeful Ipswich Town will allow Bartosz Bialkowski to remain with the Lions for the remainder of the season but is bracing himself for the possibility of the Blues selling the Pole elsewhere in January.

Ipswich Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski with former Millwall boss Neil Harris after joining the Lions on a season-long loan. Photo: Millwall FCIpswich Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski with former Millwall boss Neil Harris after joining the Lions on a season-long loan. Photo: Millwall FC

The Blues' three-time player-of-the-year was loaned to The Den in the summer after initially seeing a £900,000 permanent move collapse due to lingering fears regarding a historic knee injury, flagged up in Bialkowski's medical.

He has gone on to become a fans' favourite at Millwall, firstly under Neil Harris before he took his performances up a level following Rowett's appointment.

It's understand there was no first-option agreement or future transfer fee agreed with Millwall as part of Bialkowski's loan move.

The new Millwall boss expects Bialkowski to be with his side for the season but, given the possibility of Ipswich receiving interest from elsewhere in January, Rowett is looking at other options.

Bartosz Bialkowski in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLSBartosz Bialkowski in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

MORE: Exit Interview - Bialkowski's final Ipswich season ended in disaster... but the Town icon's legacy was written well before then

"I've spoken to the club about one or two things but I don't know the precise details of the agreement," Rowett said.

"He's a player that has done really well for us so far, he's made some really important saves. The aim moving forward would be that he doesn't have to make quite so many important saves. That would be our ideal plan, defensively.

"But I think as in any position you plan for the worst-case scenario which is making sure you have options in the building but also making sure you have options in the recruitment market.

"At the moment, until something like that happens, it's something that we have to plan for but we hope we won't need to worry about. That's something I'm sure the club will deal with when the time comes."

Bialkowski signed a lucrative new contract after returning from the World Cup in the summer of 2018 but suffered a significant drop in form the following season and was dropped by both Paul Hurst and Paul Lambert. His deal, which included a significant wage drop in the summer along with the rest of the Ipswich squad, runs until the summer of 2021 with Town having the option to extend it for a further year.

The Blues revamped their goalkeeping department in the summer, allowing Dean Gerken to leave on a free transfer, loaning Bialkowski to Millwall and replacing the pair with Tomas Holy and Will Norris.

