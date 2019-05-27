Danny King column: **SPOILER ALERT** As I head off to the movies, not once, but twice!

Danny King takes the chequered flag.

In his weekly column, Ipswich Witches skipper Danny King looks ahead to a big TV date against leaders Belle Vue.

A fallen David Bellego is collected by Kyle Howarth in heat three of the Witches/Wolves clash.

I'm looking forward to our big clash with Belle Vue next Monday night.

It's another BT Sport TV date and after the Aces big wins over Wolves on Bank Holiday Monday, they have overtaken us at the top of the Premiership table.

While the Witches have been enjoying a bit of time off, including no meeting this week at Foxhall, most other clubs have been racing.

Not that we mind that.

It was a busy start to the season for all of us at Ipswich and it hasn't done us any harm to have a break, although many of the boys have been riding in the Championship or guesting for other clubs.

Hopefully our flying reserve, Jake Allen's shoulder is recovering well.

David Bellego (blue helmet) and Danny King celebrate more Witches success this season with a heat victory. It's been a wonderful start to the 2019 season for Ipswich.

I may well be riding against him at Sheffield on Sunday as the Tigers entertain Scunthorpe - Jake's Championship club.

I think he is hoping to make his comeback after crashing for us against Poole a couple of weeks ago, and if so I know he will be raring to go at Belle Vue the next night.

The new National Speedway Stadium at Belle Vue is a cracker.

Of course I would say that seeing as I won my British final title there. But it really is a superb track. It's not just big, but banked as well, which means you can make so many lines on it.

Certainly it will be a tough clash for us, but we have riders who enjoy big tracks.

Richard Lawson and Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins converse in the pits during the Ipswich v Wolverhampton meeting.

David Bellego rode there recently in the Speedway of Nations and did well and all of us know what is expected.

It's just getting your set-up right because if you get it wrong at Belle Vue, you can look foolish.

Fans often must wonder what 'getting the set-up right' means.

I'll explain a little.

I could go to Belle Vue on Monday and use the same gearing, etc. I used last time out.

But I could go out in my first ride and finish stone last miles behind others because the track is completely different to when I last rode.

It could have more water in it, the air temperature could by five degrees colder, five degrees warmer.

Of course we can see/tell that, but it still wouldn't guarantee you would be slower, but once out there you would notice.

And if you get it wrong at Belle Vue it's like you are doing 40mph and everyone else is doing 70!

So, you come back into the pits and change things about.

If you manage to get the set-up right from the off, then that's great, but tracks change during the meeting as well.

Danny King, checking his races.

Talking of set-ups.

The Poole boys were keen to know what I rode at Peterborough for the Witches recently when I broke the track record, as I guested for them at the East of England Arena last week.

I let them know and it seemed to help as the Pirates made a decent start to the meeting and then lost by just two points, so picking up a losing bonus points.

Danny King with the staff from Bluebell Wood Childrens Hospice, who organised Beighton Rocks.

I got a paid six, which was ok, not brilliant, not disastrous.

I caught up with Nico Covatti which was nice as he's a good guy and did lots of good things for us at Ipswich over the last few years.

People often say to me what it's like working with other team managers as a guest rider.

Do they frown at you if you don't do well?

Well, most team managers are really good to be honest.

They are appreciative of the fact you have turned up to help them out as a guest rider.

Chris Harris and Kyle Howarth in battling action.

And at the end of the day it's points for pounds. So you always give 100%. Why bother if not?

You will be pleased to know Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups was a great movie.

Me, Logan and Casey all went last week and sat there with our popcorn and throughly enjoyed it.

And, 'SPOILER ALERT', you will be pleased also to know, Paw Patrol saved the day!

Hoorah!

I also spent some time this week at Beighton Rocks, in Sheffield, representing the Club and supporting the staff from Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.

There were local bands playing and a Scooter Club.

I had my bike rigged up with 'The Beat The Clutch' competition. It was good to be able to support such a worthy charity.

That night me and Clara stayed in Sheffield and took in the movie, 'Aladdin'. As much as we love the kids, it was nice to be able to go out just together.

Well, I'm writing this having not had much sleep after a long midweek trip to Glasgow last night!

The Tigers lost but at least I became the first rider to beat Cookie (Craig Cook) on his home patch this season after I won heat one.

He's flying, but I was going pretty quick too and we had a right ding-dong race in heat 13 where he just pipped me.

Sadly, Sheffield lost but it was always going to be hard after drawing the first leg of the KO Cup clash at Owlerton.

So, not speedway at Foxhall this week, but watch out for us on TV on Monday against those Aces.

DANNY

AS TOLD TO MIKE BACON