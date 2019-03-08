Melton wins sprint finish with Holmes at Trinity Park

Gemma Melton (Pedal Power Ipswich) wins from Sophie Holmes (left) and Jodie Taylor at Trinity Park. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Archant

A flat-out sprint gave Gemma Melton of Pedal Power Ipswich the win from Sophie Holmes (Datalynx-Parenesis) in the women's race at Trinity Park.

Trinity Park winner Dale Johnston looks round to see where second-placed Matt Webster is. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Trinity Park winner Dale Johnston looks round to see where second-placed Matt Webster is. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

With Colchester Junior Jodie Taylor taking third, Ipswich BC's Kirstin Hamilton and Caroline Hughes fifth the result was a fine example of the varied background among those creating the recent growth in women's cycle racing.

Holmes and Taylor have been racing since they were children while Humphries started with Jo Newstead's Elmy Cycles coaching only a few weeks ago.

In the Cat Three/Four men's race Ipswich BC rider William Hughes took the chequered flag in a two up sprint from James Sherwood (Orwell Velo) following a race long breakaway by the two riders.

A snapped chain for Adam Chamberlin prevented the TPH Hadleigh man from bridging the gap in what proved to be an entertaining pursuit match as he hunted down the leading pair.

Among the Top Cats Dale Johnston's sprint dominated for the second week running, this time holding off Elite rider Matthew Webster (TAAP-Cervelo).

Time trialists came from all over the country to the Eastern Counties Cycling Association 100 mile classic with Tim McEvoy from west Cornwall club Lanhydrock Wheelers fastest overall in 3:24:41. A fast ride by roadman Marcin Bialoblocki sadly involved going off-course.

William Hughes wins from Chris Crabtree at Trinity Park. Picture: MICK WARD William Hughes wins from Chris Crabtree at Trinity Park. Picture: MICK WARD

Woman's winner Alice Lethridge's 3:44:23 left her 3:42:03 record still standing.

Conditions looked good with light winds, but the easterly direction was not helpful nor was high humidity and high air pressure - 1020 mb at nearby Cambridge - conducive of super-speed.

Fastest local rider Dave Green of Thetford who was eleventh in 3:35:57, talked of being hot and dehydrated. Just a few seconds slower with 3:36:08 David Harding was pleased with set a new Chelmer CC club record.

His brother Peter did 3:45:21 while third in the Chelmer CC team but perhaps worthy of most honour of all was John Golder who organised the event and also rode to 4:04:00 - at the age of 61.

No rival on age for clubmate Peter Horsnell, though - he did 5:19:45 at the age of 89.

Anyway Golder and David and Peter Harding were the fastest ECCA team.

Nicola Lynch (Newmarket T&CCC, right) and Amy Johnson (West Suffolk Whs) in the Croxton road race. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Nicola Lynch (Newmarket T&CCC, right) and Amy Johnson (West Suffolk Whs) in the Croxton road race. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

There was an outstanding 3:46:26 from CC Sudbury veteran John Bradbury while other leading local riders times included Paul Vickers (West Suffolk Wheelers, 3:54:59), Chris Tye (Plomesgate CC, 3:56:57) and Dale Sturman (West Suffolk, 4:03:05).

Far away in Fife, Scotland there was 11th place overall for Bury St Edmunds junior Sam Asker in the Spokes Junior Two-day - where Ipswich rider Jack Parrish was 45th among a huge field.

In the CC Breckland 30, based at Great Ellingham Lloyd Chapman (Plomesgate CC) was the only competitor to beat 30 mph - winning in 59:45. Sarah Senderski from Hunstanton was top woman with a 1:15:44 ride.

Francesca Hall of DAP CC outsprinted Gemma Melton (Pedal Power Ipswich) to win the VC Norwich Women's Road race near Thetford. Hall escaped with Melton on the last lap of the 48 mile race on the Croxton circuit.

Earlier in the day Patrick Clarke (Team B38) had taken the 55 mile men's race having dropped his companions in a well-established break of eight.

John Bradbury (CC Sudbury) and Dale Sturman (West Suffolk Whs) at the Red Lodge turn in the Eastern Counties CA 100. Picture: FERGUS MUIR John Bradbury (CC Sudbury) and Dale Sturman (West Suffolk Whs) at the Red Lodge turn in the Eastern Counties CA 100. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Newmarket rider Matthew Smith won the evening ten mile event at Six Mile Bottom with an 18:47, improving on his ride a week earlier by 14 seconds.

Other fast times by local competitors include 19:41 from Matt O'brien (Plomesgate CC) and 20:09 from Rory Havis (Ely & District).

During the coming weekend there are all sorts of cycling opportunities over the border in Norfolk - all part of the Great British Cycling Festival.

There is National Series mountain bike racing at Thickthorn near Norwich today and tomorrow, while the National Championship Road Races start and finish in Norwich on Sunday with the route circling through north Norfolk

In addition to the races there are events for all levels of participants - for details see https://gbcyclingfestival.co.uk/.

Martlesham rider Lloyd Chapman on his way to winning the CC Breckland 30. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Martlesham rider Lloyd Chapman on his way to winning the CC Breckland 30. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

RESULTS

SUFFOLK CYCLE RACE SERIES Trinity Park Round 2, 19th June

WOMEN: 1 Gemma Melton (Pedal Power Ipswich), 2 Sophie Holmes (Datalynx-Parenesis), 3 Jodie Taylor (Team Terminator), 4 Kirstin Hamilton (Ipswich BC), 5 Caroline Humphries, 6 Becky Ridge (TPH Racing).

MEN E1/2/3: 1, Dale Johnston ( Velo Schils), 2 Matthew Webster (TAAP Cervelo) 3 Benjamin Beynon (Strada-Sport), 4 Mark Richards (DAP Cycling Club), 5 Robert Staines (Pedal Power), 6, Liam Fenner (API-Metrow).

VC NORWICH ROAD RACES - CROXTON - MEN:

1 Patrick Clark (Team B38), 2 Benedict Thompson (Team LDN), 3 Dale Johnston (Velo Schils -Interbike), 4 Ben Beynon (Strada-Sport), 5 Liam Fenner (API-Metrow), 6 James Dent (PB Performance), 7 Mike Auger (Iceni Velo), 8 Sean Purser (St Ives CC), 9 Paul Miller (Maldon & District), 10 Russell Hampton (MG Cycling).

WOMEN: 1 Francesca Hall (DAP CC), 2 Gemma Melton (Pedal Power Ipswich), 3 Nicole Oh (Les Filles), 4 Jihanna Bonilla-Allard (Hopey Bicycle Repairs), 5 Polly Mason (DAP CC), 6 Michelle Arthurs Brennan (1904 RT).