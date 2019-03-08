Melton wins sprint finish to lift women's title at Trinity Park

Gemma Melton (Pedal Power Ipswich) - winner of the Trinity Park Cycle Series. Picture: FERGUS MUIR Archant

There was a gala night atmosphere at Trinity Park, Ipswich for the final night of the Suffolk Cycle Race Series, writes Fergus Muir.

The U16 finish. L-R Oscar Woodward (4th), winner Callum Laborde and Charlie Johnson. Picture: James Lucas - Jelignite Photography The U16 finish. L-R Oscar Woodward (4th), winner Callum Laborde and Charlie Johnson. Picture: James Lucas - Jelignite Photography

There was a gala night atmosphere at Trinity Park, Ipswich for the final night of the Suffolk Cycle Race Series.

The last round featured the largest entry of the series and the biggest turn-out of spectators, who saw the women's series win depend on the final finish.

The two contenders- Gemma Melton and Sophie Holmes, together with Caroline Humphries fought out the sprint with Melton (Pedal Power Ipswich) taking the win and the series award.

There were 25 finishers in the women's race - the Suffolk Series is setting the pace as regards women's participation on outer East Anglia.

Kirsten Hamilton (Ipswich BC) cornering hard at Trinity Park. Picture: James Lucas - Jelignite Photography Kirsten Hamilton (Ipswich BC) cornering hard at Trinity Park. Picture: James Lucas - Jelignite Photography

Gillian Leech (Stowmarket & District) was top fourth category finisher, while the mid race prime was won by Jenny Pierce of Ipswich BC.

A sprint finish was just what some senior men were keen to avoid in their race - seeing that Velo Schils rider Dale Johnston has shown himself pretty much unbeatable in that situation throughout the six week series.

With this in mind Ross Fawcett (Pedal Power Ipswich) and Harley Matthews (DAP CC)) attacked as the race re-grouped after the mid-race sprint. They made such good progress that when Morris Bacon and Matt Webster sought to link up, even these two elite category riders failed to bridge the gap and were reabsorbed by the main bunch.

With about a mile to go Fawcett opened a little lead on Matthews and took the win with the DAP rider second and Johnston confirming his sprinting prowess by taking third from Tom Heal (Strada Sport) and Fabian Horrocks (Velo Schils).

William Hughes wins the men’s supporting race at Trinity Park. Picture: MICK WARD William Hughes wins the men’s supporting race at Trinity Park. Picture: MICK WARD

In another exciting finish Callum Laborde (Iceni Velo) won the Under 16s race from Charlie Johnson (Fast Test) and Alex Dale (Lee Valley Youth)

William Hughes (Ipswich BC) had a repeat win the race for cat three/four competitors and those over 40.

This time he fought off a challenge from Colchester rider Cam Hurst of the Bloodwise team, with James Sherwood (Orwell Velo), Adam Colbert (Ipswich BC) and Oli Partner (Colchester Rovers) hot on their wheels.

Go-Ride mini-races for riders aged 4 to 12 years have grown with each week with over 35 taking part in the final round,

Suffolk student Zac Herrod takes the win at the VCB Ringsfield Road Race. Picture: JOHN SWANBURY Suffolk student Zac Herrod takes the win at the VCB Ringsfield Road Race. Picture: JOHN SWANBURY

A blustery wind challenged riders in the Anglia Velo ten on the Besthorpe-Browick course. Martlesham former pro Lloyd Chapman did the only sub-20 minute ride (19:56), which he attributed to "Not losing my head into a savage headwind".

Matt O'Brien (Plomesgate CC 20:32) was second overall while Denise Hurren VeloVelocity) was fastest woman in 23:49.

It was Chapman again next morning in the Diss "10" on the Scole to Needham and back course where the last couple of miles include some short, sharp climbs - which will, of course, already have been encountered on the way out, but seem to have got steeper when met again just before the finish.

Martlesham rider Lloyd Chapman heads for the win in the Anglia Velo 10 . Picture: NATURAL PHOTOGRAPHY Martlesham rider Lloyd Chapman heads for the win in the Anglia Velo 10 . Picture: NATURAL PHOTOGRAPHY

This time Chapman's time was 20:28, and he was just 16 seconds faster than Stuart Fairweather (VeloVelocity) while third place went to young Soham rider Max Sahota.

Kerry Tate (24:30) was top woman and also helped the Newmarket club to the team prize together with Jordan Black (22:09) and Martin Smith (23:08).

Suffolk rider Zac Herrod, riding in University of Derby colours, won the VC Baracchi Ringsfield Road Race. Herrod broke away in company of Philip Large (Iceni Velo), but eventually took the win alone.

On that last lap a spirited chase was mounted by Liam Gentry from Lowestoft and Beccles rider Chris Guy, both of who are experienced competitors returning after a period of semi-retirement. At the finish it was Gentry who had the legs to take second place.

Audax enthusiasts had the choice between the CC Sudbury Bildeston rides of between 100 and 210 km or The Kingdom of the East Saxons 400 km Audax which took riders in a great loop from Herts to Harwich on Saturday, while the shorter (only 146 km) Sunday route took in Maldon and Southend.

RESULTS: VC Baracchi Ringsfield Road Race:

1 Zac Herrod (University of Derby CC), 2 Liam Gentry (DAP CC), 3 Chris Guy (Iceni Velo), 4 William Drury (PCH), 5 Darren Rutherford (Iceni Velo), 6 Spencer Laborde (Iceni Velo), 7 James Sale (PCH), 8 George Farrow Green (Iceni Velo), 9 Philip Large (Iceni Velo), 10 Ben Howell (Strada Sport).

Diss & District CC 10 miles, Billingford: 1 Lloyd Chapman (Plomesgate CC 20:28, 2 Stuart Fairweather (Velovelocity) 20:44, 3 Max Sahota (Team Bottrill) 21:14, 4 Martin Reynolds (Cambridge CC) 21:17, 5 James Potter (Ipswich BC) 22:00, 6 Jordan Black (Newmarket Cycling & Triathlon Club) 22:09, 7 Keith Randle (Amis Velo) 22:15, 8 Rory Havis (Ely & District CC), 9 Andy Kennedy (Ipswich BC) 22:42, 10 Martin Smith (Newmarket C & TC) 23:08.

Women: 1 Kerry Tate (Newmarket C & TC) 24:30, 2 Linda Hones (Newmarket C & TC) 26:53.