Tractor Girls sign England U21 international Allen

08 June, 2020 - 17:10
Ipswich Town Women have signed England U21 star Georgia Allen. Picture: SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS DEPT

Archant

Ipswich Town Women have swooped to make their first new addition for the 2020/21 season by agreeing a deal to sign England U21 international midfielder Georgia Allen.

Georgia Allen pictured at home in Bury in 2014Georgia Allen pictured at home in Bury in 2014

The 21-year-old joins Town after spending the past four years of her career in the United States at Syracuse University and returns to her home county of Suffolk after the coronavirus pandemic saw her senior season brought to an abrupt end.

Allen grew up in Bury St Edmunds and was with Ipswich Town’s former centre of excellence until the age of 12 before joining Arsenal’s academy. She then went on to progress through the Gunners’ youth system, initially featuring for the development side before going on to make a handful of appearances for the senior side in the WSL.

Allen also played her part in the Arsenal side that won the Continental Cup in 2016 before signing a scholarship with East Tennessee State University shortly after her 18th birthday.

Georgia Allen has represented England in multiple age-groupsGeorgia Allen has represented England in multiple age-groups

After one year in Tennessee, where she earned Freshman All-Southern Conference honours in her debut season, Allen transferred to Syracuse and subsequently became captain of the Orange in 2018. She went on to make 44 appearances during her three years in New York, scoring four times.

Georgia was also the recipient of a Cuse Award in 2019, an award which recognises Syracuse students for their outstanding performances in their relevant sport.

Internationally, Allen has been heavily involved in all England age groups from U15s up to her current involvement with the England U21s. She was part of the Young Lionesses squad that finished third at the 2018 Women’s U20 World Cup, with her spot-kick in a penalty shootout against France sealing the bronze medal for England.

She has also captained her country on several occasions and has played alongside the likes of Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Ellie Roebuck and Georgia Stanway. Previous to that, Georgia had the experience of playing at both the U17 and U19 European Championships.

Allen spent last summer training with the Tractor Girls and has now agreed to commit the next stage of her career to Town.

