Spurs loanee Georgiou itching to make his full Town debut

Anthony Georgiou has made four substitute appearances for Ipswich Town since arriving on loan from Tottenham. Photo: Pagepix Pagepix Ltd

Anthony Georgiou is hoping his starting chance for Ipswich Town arrives soon.

The Tottenham loanee has now made four substitute appearances for the Blues, with the latest coming in Saturday's 0-0 home draw with fellow unbeaten League One side Doncaster Rovers.

Georgiou's next chance could come at MK Dons on Tuesday night as Paul Lambert's men face the second of three games in eight days, with a trip to Gillingham following on Saturday.

"Whenever I get the chance I will be happy and ready," said the 22-year-old left-winger.

"Obviously I want to be starting games but whether I do or not I just have to keep showing what I can do and work my way in.

"We have three games this week, so many games, so I think maybe the best thing to do is keep rotating and keep everyone fresh.

"We have so many good players here so we're able to do that. It's a big squad full of good players and that will only help throughout the season."

Georgiou's initial loan from Spurs expires in January, with the winger happy to have settled quickly in Suffolk and enjoying working as part of Lambert's squad.

"At the moment I'm only here until January but we'll see what happens from there," he said.

"I'm really happy here so far with everything. The training, the boys and the form of the team is all going really well.

"I knew it was a big club so that was what I was expecting.

"We're second with a game in hand and we know that if we get level on games and get that win then we'll be top again.

"We're in a good position."

On Saturday's 0-0 draw with Doncaster, of which Georgiou played the final 27 minutes from the bench, Georgiou reflected: "It's frustrating we didn't get the win but we've kept up the unbeaten run so it's not too bad.

"Of course we want to win games like this but it's important not to lose, too.

"A clean sheet is always good too and we were solid at the back. We created a few chances but just needed to put them away.

"They kept the ball very well, moved it well and they have some good players.

"This was my fourth game here and they were one of the better teams we've played."