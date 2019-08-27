E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'I see my job as a winger to take people on and deliver good crosses' - Spurs loanee Georgiou promises goals and assists

27 August, 2019 - 16:30
Tottenham loanee Anthony Georgiou has impressed off the bench for Ipswich Town so far Photo: STEVE WALLER

While new Ipswich Town star Anthony Georgiou can play as a left back, he believes it's on the wing where he'll be most useful to the table-topping Blues.

Anthony Georgiou is on loan from Spurs until January. Picture: PAGEPIX LTDAnthony Georgiou is on loan from Spurs until January. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Spurs loanee Georgiou has looked lively in his first two appearances for Town off the bench so far, bringing a willingness to take his man on and trickery to the Ipswich attack.

And, while the 22-year-old has played at left back for Spurs, he's in no doubt as to his best spot on the pitch.

"I've played left-back before at Spurs but I see my best position as being a winger," he explained. "Left or right, I don't mind, but that's where I believe I am most dangerous and effective for the team.

"I see my job as a winger to take people on and deliver good crosses into the box. It's about creating things for the team and I also like to take advantage if I find myself in a scoring position. I'll be looking to provide assists and a goal here and there if I can."

And Georgiou is delighted to have made the move to Portman Road, where he's taking the challenge of fuelling Town's League One promotion push personally.

He said: "The move to Ipswich happened quite quickly and as soon as I heard about it I fancied it and tried to get it finalised as quickly as I could.

"It was a big deal for me because I still see Ipswich as a massive club, even if they are in League One at the moment.

"It's a big responsibility for me but you can see how big Ipswich are from the game against Wimbledon when I made my debut.

"The place is buzzing and they are still attracting big crowds to Portman Road. To be honest, when the chance came along I was looking to get down here right away and get on with it.

"I signed a new contract at Tottenham before I came down to Ipswich but I'm here now until at least January and my focus is to get as many games as I can in that time. I'm here to help them as much as I can.

"I had a good pre-season with Tottenham. I had a fair bit of game time and really enjoyed it. It's always good to play against top teams and it helped my fitness, getting me to the level I'm at now.

"I just need to keep going now and try my best every time I'm playing for Ipswich over the next few months."

'I see my job as a winger to take people on and deliver good crosses' – Spurs loanee Georgiou promises goals and assists

