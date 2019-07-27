Opinion

Mike Bacon on the Blues: I mustn't get down on League One - we haven't started yet

Alan Judge: Will he stay or will he go? Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

In his weekly column on life supporting the Blues, MIKE BACON is getting a bit 'windy'. And it's not the Spanish chorizo!

Paul Lambert in the dug-out before kick-off at Notts County in the recent pre-season friendly Picture Pagepix Paul Lambert in the dug-out before kick-off at Notts County in the recent pre-season friendly Picture Pagepix

So, Judgey seemingly wants to go, Tristan breaks his ankle and Andre is linked with Norwich City.

Brilliant! Just the sort of build-up to the new season Town fans wanted!

All we need now is for the Football League to deduct us 25 points for having too posh a training ground, or too big a trophy cabinet for League One - and that will just about put the cherry on it!

Poor Tristan, I wish him a speedy recovery.

A lovely lad I had the pleasure to interview for Kings of Anglia magazine last season. He's young, he'll be back.

Is it just me? But I'm starting to get a little 'windy' about all this League One stuff? Although I could put that down to the mass of chorizo I have just eaten during my recent holiday in the Spanish sun.

While I understand players' heads being turned when a Premier League club comes calling, even though I'll never get used to them lot up the A140 being Premier League - hopefully I won't have to endure it for more than a season - I can't get used to our players being swayed by QPR or Crystal Palace.

Andre Dozzell started on the subs bench for Ipswich at Notts County. Dozzell has been linked with Norwich. Picture Pagepix Andre Dozzell started on the subs bench for Ipswich at Notts County. Dozzell has been linked with Norwich. Picture Pagepix

When I was growing up in the North Stand singing, 'I'd walk a million miles for one of your goals.... PAUL MARINER', the likes of Alan Brazil and Jason Dozzell were off to Spurs, Brian Talbot to Arsenal, Kieron Dyer to Newcastle.

Huge clubs, big histories. You sort of understood why, however disappointed you were to see them go.

It's all so different today.

MORE: Lambert on Dozzell: 'I think he's happy here'

Yet, I suppose as Blues fans, we have to accept it - in the pecking order of the English footballing great and the good - as they say - 'we are where we are'. But I hate it! League bloody One!

Oh, I shouldn't worry.

We'll be out of it soon, certainly sooner that the last 100-year 'war of attrition' we have been fighting to get out of the Championship... Although getting relegated from it probably wasn't on Marcus' 'master plan'. I hope we don't leave League One the same route!

Heartbreak for Tristan Nydam as is stretchered off the pitch by medical staff at Notts County. He has broken his ankle. Picture Pagepix Heartbreak for Tristan Nydam as is stretchered off the pitch by medical staff at Notts County. He has broken his ankle. Picture Pagepix

I sound grumpy don't I?

It's only because I've had such a great couple of weeks away on holiday.

Life's reality, along with my tan, has returned to Suffolk.

Well, I say 'great' holiday. It was all going well until the delay on the way home after ground crew whacked the back steps into the side of our plane as previous people disembarked, causing a dent in the aircraft, confusion Spanish-style (not good), and nine hours of sitting in a terminal hell, with two sandwiches and four diet cokes for company - oh, and my dear wife - who always handles these things so annoyingly well.... 'there's nothing we can do about it, so just sit and relax'!

Relax! Are you kidding me?

I can't relax, I'm wild me! I want compensation. I want answers.

A smiling Kayden Jackson after scoring for Ipswich at Meadow Lane, Notts County. Plenty of goals from him would be good this season. Picture Pagepix A smiling Kayden Jackson after scoring for Ipswich at Meadow Lane, Notts County. Plenty of goals from him would be good this season. Picture Pagepix

I'm pacing up and down the terminal, my 10,000 steps for the day chalked off in 25 minutes.

I find myself joining in with a group of Irish lads singing, 'sacked in the morning, you're getting sacked in the morning', to the person whose cock-up means we all got home nine hours late. The Irish lads had connecting flights they all missed! They are still probably not home yet.

Anyhow enough of my holidays and back to Portman Road.

MORE: Lambert: 'It's up to QPR to come up with the money'

I mustn't get too down on League One. We haven't started yet.

It's a long old season and the Blues have a good squad for this level (Come on Judgey for Christ's sake. You loved us a few months ago!), a great stadium, great fans, Crazee the mascot. Pretty painted turnstiles.

The trouble with me is, my glass is never half full.

Kieron Dyer - a £6m move from Town to Newcastle. Photo: PA Kieron Dyer - a £6m move from Town to Newcastle. Photo: PA

If there's any negativity, I'm on it like a rash.

Even if Town were nine points clear at the top of the table and with a goal difference of +55 better than their nearest rivals who have three games in hand as we enter the last week of the season, I won't be celebrating - 'They could win all their games in hand 20-0 and then we're stuffed'. That would be my mantra!

Then again, it's too early to be windy about it all just yet.

Judgey might stay, Town may turn down £50m for Dozzell who then nets six goals in our first four league games, Norwood three hat-tricks, as the Super Blues sit top and unbeaten going into September.

Then everything in my Blues-supporting fickle world will be just fine once more!