E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gibbs signs professional Town deal on 17th birthday

PUBLISHED: 19:15 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:15 16 December 2019

Liam Gibbs has signed his first professional deal with Ipswich Town. Photo: ITFC

Liam Gibbs has signed his first professional deal with Ipswich Town. Photo: ITFC

Archant

Liam Gibbs celebrated his 17th birthday by putting pen-to-paper on a professional deal with Ipswich Town.

The midfielder, who made his senior debut as a late substitute in an EFL Trophy match at Colchester last month, signed a contract until 2020/21.

"I'm absolutely buzzing. It's something I've always dreamed of," he told the club website. "To finally get a first-team pro contact, I'm honoured at the opportunity.

"The appearance for the first-team was probably the highlight of the last few months. I'm just thankful to the gaffer for giving me the opportunity."

Gibbs, who only sat his GCSEs at County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds this summer, has been in the Blues' academy since Under-9 level. He has been a key player for the Under-18s this season and has also featured for the U23s.

Most Read

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

North Stander: We’re all still behind you, Paul – but here’s why we’re worried

Cole Skuse gets the better of Lucas Tomlinson to cross into the box. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village ‘angry’ after appeal against 229 homes is rejected

East Bergholt Parish Council have had their appeal against the 200 homes rejected. Picture: ARCHANT

Huge cannabis farm with plants worth £400k found at house

Nearly £400,000 worth of the drug was found at the house Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

North Stander: We’re all still behind you, Paul – but here’s why we’re worried

Cole Skuse gets the better of Lucas Tomlinson to cross into the box. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village ‘angry’ after appeal against 229 homes is rejected

East Bergholt Parish Council have had their appeal against the 200 homes rejected. Picture: ARCHANT

Huge cannabis farm with plants worth £400k found at house

Nearly £400,000 worth of the drug was found at the house Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Traffic chaos near Dock Spur roundabout after lorry overturns

A lorry tipped over on the A14 in Felixstowe. Picture: COLIN DAVIDSON

Air ambulance lands after quad bike accident

An air ambulance was called to a quad bike incident in Colchester Picture: ROSS LEE BARNHAM

Huge cannabis farm with plants worth £400k found at house

Nearly £400,000 worth of the drug was found at the house Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY

Some Greater Anglia services restored – but Coffey calls for government intervention in rail crisis

Passenger trains have been restored to the Ipswich to Felixstowe line. Picture: HELEN BOTT

‘Tech at the table is lazy parenting’

We need to stop letting our children use their phones at the dinner table at home and out and about says our food editor Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists