Gibbs signs professional Town deal on 17th birthday

Liam Gibbs has signed his first professional deal with Ipswich Town. Photo: ITFC Archant

Liam Gibbs celebrated his 17th birthday by putting pen-to-paper on a professional deal with Ipswich Town.

The midfielder, who made his senior debut as a late substitute in an EFL Trophy match at Colchester last month, signed a contract until 2020/21.

"I'm absolutely buzzing. It's something I've always dreamed of," he told the club website. "To finally get a first-team pro contact, I'm honoured at the opportunity.

"The appearance for the first-team was probably the highlight of the last few months. I'm just thankful to the gaffer for giving me the opportunity."

Gibbs, who only sat his GCSEs at County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds this summer, has been in the Blues' academy since Under-9 level. He has been a key player for the Under-18s this season and has also featured for the U23s.