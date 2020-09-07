‘Consistency’ – Gill reveals the buzzword among Ipswich Town staff

Ipswich Town first team coach Matt Gill says that consistency will be key this season – both from the players and the staff.

Blues boss Paul Lambert chopped and changed both personnel and systems as the 2019/20 campaign unravelled, with the Scot insisting that lessons have been learnt.

Pre-season has been spent repetitively working on patterns of play in a 4-3-3 set-up and Lambert has told his players that his rotation policy will stop if they perform.

Indeed, following Saturday’s impressive 3-0 home win against Bristol Rovers in the EFL Cup, the Town manager says he could name a similar side for tomorrow night’s visit of Arsenal Under-21s for an EFL Trophy group match (7.45pm ko).

“A word I keep using is consistency,” said Gill. “I think it’s important we give the players a level of consistency as much as we’re asking them to give us a level of consistency. Team selection is part of that.

“The manager’s spoken about this – we want to have a strong playing identity.

“We’ve done a lot of tactical work in pre-season and it was good to see that showing in Saturday’s game. It’s about being purposeful with the way we play.

“It’s been a weird time, obviously, having all that time off and then coming back into a full-blown pre-season, so I think the players deserve loads and loads of credit. I’m pleased for them.

“There is a positive feeling in the dressing room. Our approach is just to be consistent week-in, week-out. Don’t get too high. It’s important that we remain consistent and level-headed. Just keep reviewing games, stick to the process and go on to the next one with same purpose.

“Obviously it’s small steps and we need to build on this first win.”

On the possibility of a similar team being named again, Gill said: “There might be one or two changes. “Maybe. We’ll see how everyone is in training. Obviously there will be a few aches and pains early on in the season, but it’s another game that the lads should be looking forward to.

“If you’re a player who has been sat on your bottom for five months you just want to get out there and play again and perform and make sure you stay in that team. I think the manager has mentioned it quite a bit, there’s a lot of competition for places. I know if I’d just had five months off I’d just want to rattle out the performances, keep playing and get that level of consistency and momentum that we’re all crying out for.”

On facing a young Arsenal side, he said: “I imagine they won’t be too far away from the style of play their first team play.

“They’ve produced some really good players who have been given an opportunity – the likes of (Joe) Willock, (Bukayo) Saka and (Eddie) Nketiah. Having been a 23s coach myself, that’s the sort of motivation you want in the dressing room.

“I’m sure they’ll fly out the traps and will be desperate to perform against a senior team.”