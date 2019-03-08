Player ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 win at Gillingham

Ipswich Town won 1-0 at Gillingham this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Rating scale: 10 - world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Tomas Holy

Was given a great reception at his old stomping ground and was clearly delighted to be coming away with the three points. A routine afternoon in terms of saves but the big Czech stopper was superb in the air, dealing with balls into the box extremely well. Slipped on a couple of occasions when kicking from the ground but they didn't ultimately put his side in too much danger. 6

Luke Woolfenden

Another good display from the youngster who exudes calm whenever he's on the pitch. He knows when to go and when to ease off and used that ability during this game, while also coming out with the ball well. He gave away a handful of free-kicks as his man backed in and went down, but they were never in dangerous positions. 7

Luke Chambers

At the heart of the back three and was in the thick of the action early as he needed to make some good headed clearances. Was lucky to get away with scuffed clearance which Oliver Lee hit wide. His best moment came in the second half when he put in a brilliant tackle to stop Alex Jakubiak when he was clean through on goal. 8

James Wilson

Spent the first few minutes of the game dealing with some dangerous balls into the channels, which he managed to get back and cover. Had two good headers from corners flash wide and, as he did on Tuesday in Milton Keynes, made a succession of second-half clearances. Another very good display. 8

Kane Vincent-Young

The right-back has settled into life as an Ipswich Town player seamlessly. He was deployed as a right wing-back again in this one and seems to really suit that role, given his liking for attacking play. His runs come down the right and through then middle, giving the opposition plenty to think about. He was marauding forward for his goal, heading home superbly from just a few yards out. 8

Cole Skuse

A typical Cole Skuse game, which is certainly a compliment. You would go long spells without noticing him and then he would pop up with an expert interception, a good tackle or a quick-yet-simple pass which got his team going. Had a shot from 30 yards which missed the target. 7

Flynn Downes

A little quieter than usual during his 45 minutes on the pitch, with his usual bite perhaps missing. He still used the ball well, though and was involved in the move which led to Vincent-Young's opener. 6

Gwion Edwards

Deployed as a left wing-back and spent his game scuttling up and down the flank. Had one low shot through traffic saved by the Gillingham goalkeeper but his biggest impact on the game was perhaps two good headed clearances as the Blues came under pressure. 6

Andre Dozzell

This represented a big opportunity for Dozzell, who has been starved of regular football this season. He played some crisp passes at times, moving his side forward and was involved in the goal as he helped work the ball along with Downes. Replaced after the hour mark. 6

Alan Judge

Started as a second striker but spent much of the game drifting in search of the ball. He played one beautiful pass for Jackson which the striker couldn't quite latch onto and looked much more like his usual self with some great touches and quick passes. Rattled the inside of the post with a well-struck effort as he searched for an elusive first Ipswich goal. 6

Kayden Jackson

Full of running and plenty of hard work as he led the line alone, with Judge dropping just off him. Had little sight of goal but his biggest contribution was a telling one, as he delivered a stunning cross which Vincent-Young headed home. 6

Jon Nolan (for Downes, 46)

Made a real difference after coming on at the break. He got on the ball almost straight away and was making things happen while also moving between the lines to push his side forward. Still searching for full fitness but, when he is, it looks as if Nolan may well be a regular starter. 7

Emyr Huws (for Dozzell 64)

More minutes as he replace Dozzell, having played an hour in midweek. Won the ball back on a couple of occasions and was calm and controlled in possession, helping see Ipswich home. 6

James Norwood (for Jackson, 76)

Only played the last 15 minutes due to a lingering groin problem which was aggravated at MK Dons on Thursday night, but provided a good service once he was introduced. He gave Ipswich an outlet, which meant they were able to keep possession in the final third and see out the game superbly. He's likely to return to the starting XI when old club Tranmere come calling next Saturday. 6