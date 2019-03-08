E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Matchday Live: Lambert's men take unbeaten record to Gillingham as they bid to reclaim top spot

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 September 2019

Ipswich Town take on Gillingham in League One this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Gillingham this afternoon. Follow it live right here. Kick-off 3pm.

Ipswich sit second in the League One table, a point behind leaders Coventry City but with a game in hand on the Sky Blues.

They are unbeaten in eight games at the start of the season and have kept four successive clean sheets.

"If we can keep it that way until the end of the season then we'll go up, that's the bottom line," Lambert said in the lead-up to this game.

"We're playing well and if the lads can handle the pressure that comes with playing for this club then great. So far so good.

You can follow the game with us right here.

