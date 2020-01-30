E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Glancing Header Podcast: Town manager Joe Sheehan talks FA Cup dreams, fans support and taking the fight to City

PUBLISHED: 17:47 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:14 30 January 2020

L-R: Ross Halls, Ipswich Town manager Joe Sheehan and Katy Sandalls talk Ipswich Town Women's superby FA Cup run Picture: NEIL PERRY

Katy Sandalls and Ross Halls are back with a special episode of their women's football podcast, Glancing Header.

This week they speak to Ipswich Town women's manager Joe Sheehan about the club's dream Fa Cup run which has seen them draw cup-holders Manchester City away.

Sheehan shared his highlights of the run so far and discussed the challenges of playing a team four tiers higher than Town.

During the podcast Sheehan paid tribute to the dedicated Town fans who have only been growing in number as the season has gone on and asked for their support once again for the.

"My message to the fans is that they are at the start of something with us that could go on to be an incredible adventure that we are all experiencing," said Sheehan.

"I think most will appreciate the task ahead is absolutely huge.

"Come to Manchester, support us."

MORE: Tractor Girls to play all-conquering Manchester City in FA Cup

- Like what you hear? Give us a 5-star review on iTunes and get in touch at katy.sandalls@archant.co.uk.

