Glancing Header podcast: Tractor Girls thrash Canaries, England sell out Wembley and a weekend to celebrate the women's game

PUBLISHED: 15:57 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:57 29 October 2019

Katy Sandalls, Ross Halls and Tom Whitby are back with the second edition of the Glancing header podcast covering women's football in Suffolk and beyond!

Katy Sandalls, Ross Halls and Tom Whitby are back with the second edition of the Glancing header podcast covering women's football in Suffolk and beyond!

Katy Sandalls, Ross Halls and Tom Whitby are back with the second episode of our new women's football podcast, Glancing Header.

There's much to discuss this month, and the team start by getting stuck into breaking down Ipswich Town Women's huge 6-1 win over rivals Norwich City in the FA Cup.

MORE: Tractor Girls cruise through in FA Cup by crushing Canaries

Also on the agenda is the England national team selling out Wembley for the upcoming Germany clash, plus the Women's Football Weekend, a celebration of the female game on a massive scale.

MORE: Katy Sandalls: In search of the Tractor Girls from 1995 - can you help?

There's also a look at the latest talking points in the FA Women's Super League and Championship, plus a chat about the ladies' game locally.

- Like what you hear? Give us a 5-star review on iTunes and get in touch at katy.sandalls@archant.co.uk.

