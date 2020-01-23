E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'We're not out of the woods yet' - Leiston boss Driver

PUBLISHED: 10:44 24 January 2020

Leiston manager, Glen Driver

Archant

Leiston have certainly turned a big corner, since the management team of Glen Driver and Tony Kinsella returned to the East Suffolk club, but there is still much work to be to done to preserve their Step Three status.

Leiston's management team of coach Tony Kinsella, left, and manager Glen Driver, in the sunshine at Victory Road. Picture:PAUL VOLLERLeiston's management team of coach Tony Kinsella, left, and manager Glen Driver, in the sunshine at Victory Road. Picture:PAUL VOLLER

The Blues are now seven points clear of the relegation zone, following last Saturday's eye-catching 2-1 win away at title-chasing Tamworth, but Driver insists that his team are "not out of the woods yet."

Leiston entertain another promotion-seeking team in Rushall Olympic (currently in sixth spot) at Victory Road this afternoon, hoping to secure what would be only their third home league win of the season.

Driver explained: "It was a fantastic win away at Tamworth, who were second in the league, last weekend. John Sands scored two wonderful goals, but it was not all about him.

"It was not a smash-and-grab win, by any stretch of the imagination. We had a game plan and it worked. I thought we outplayed Tamworth, and we totally and utterly deserved our win.

"We now have a nice little gap over the bottom three teams, although we are not out of the woods yet.

"I've told the lads that if they get to 40 points, then I can't see us getting relegated. So we've got to keep chipping away. We are six points behind our highest local rivals Needham Market, so let's keep picking up the points and see where that takes us come the end of the season.

"We've had a really tough run of games, since Tony and I came in. We've played mostly top 10 clubs, like Banbury, who were third, and Hednesford, who were second, as well as the likes of Tamworth and Coalville.

"We've really only played Redditch (bottom club) and Lowestoft, who were down there at the time, outside the top 10, but we have a good set of fixtures in February where hopefully we can pick up a lot of points.

"It's certainly been some turnaround, over the last few months, and a massive amount of credit must go to the players.

"Now we've got Rushall Olympic, another team who are flying high and are up there. But we want to win at home now, to put a smile on the faces of our home fans.

"And team-wise, we have a clean bill of health for the weekend," added boss Driver.

Four of Leiston's six victories have come on the road, but they will be boosted by the inclusion of new signing Isaac Skubich for this weekend.

The Blues signed 19-year-old midfielder Skubich from National League South side Braintree Town, Driver's former club, on Wednesday.

"Isaac will add more creativity to our midfield. He's a talented young footballer," said Driver.

