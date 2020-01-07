Non-League Podcast: With Leiston boss Glen Driver.... full circle, Leiston to Braintree and back
PUBLISHED: 12:31 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 07 January 2020
Archant
Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON as they chat to Leiston boss Glen Driver in this one-hour special.
Now back at Victory Road, Leiston, after a spell at Step 2 Braintree Town, he's looking to keep the Blues in Step 3 as they face a battle to avoid the drop from the Southern League Central Premier Division.
There's plenty on that, plus much more from Glen, including:-
- Braintree regrets? Yes or No.
- Social media and me
- A Suffolk club at Step 2?
- Why I'll always believe in youth
- The best pro player youngsters should watch
- Issues facing Suffolk clubs
- More local games. But would it work?
- Players today, players back then
- Reserves teams in Step 6
- Suffolk teams to watch
- And most importantly, his favourite pizza topping!
Plus much more.....