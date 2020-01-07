E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Non-League Podcast: With Leiston boss Glen Driver.... full circle, Leiston to Braintree and back

PUBLISHED: 12:31 07 January 2020

Glen Driver

Glen Driver

Archant

Join host MIKE BACON and co-host CARL MARSTON as they chat to Leiston boss Glen Driver in this one-hour special.

Now back at Victory Road, Leiston, after a spell at Step 2 Braintree Town, he's looking to keep the Blues in Step 3 as they face a battle to avoid the drop from the Southern League Central Premier Division.

There's plenty on that, plus much more from Glen, including:-

- Braintree regrets? Yes or No.

- Social media and me

- A Suffolk club at Step 2?

- Why I'll always believe in youth

- The best pro player youngsters should watch

- Issues facing Suffolk clubs

- More local games. But would it work?

- Players today, players back then

- Reserves teams in Step 6

- Suffolk teams to watch

- And most importantly, his favourite pizza topping!

Plus much more.....

