Driver's first match back at Leiston ends in home defeat to Pitmen

Byron Lawrence, right, who returned to the Leiston starting line-up for the 3-0 home defeat to Hednesford Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Leiston 0 Hednesford Town 3

Glen Driver's return as LEISTON manager began with a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of promotion-chasing Hednesford Town.

Driver was appointed on Monday, with Tony Kinsella also back at the club as an assistant, following the duo's recent departure from Braintree Town.

They have a big task on their hands, trying to guide the Suffolk side away from the Southern League Premier Central relegation zone.

In addition to the return of Driver and Kinsella to the dug-out, Leiston made six changes to the starting line-up from their previous outing, an 8-0 home defeat at the hands of Bromsgrove Sporting last Saturday week.

This included midfielder Byron Lawrence back in the Blues side, after his recall from a loan stint at Braintree.

Hednesford, who began the night in third spot, broke the deadlock early on. Elliot Hodge and James Hurst combined, and when Hurst's shot was parried, Andre Brown was on hand to score on seven minutes.

However, Leiston did not buckle, and did well to frustrate the Pitmen for the rest of the first half - they certainly didn't look like a team propping up the table.

Four minutes into the second half and the visitors doubled their lead, Brown bagging his second.

The third goal arrived in the 72nd minute, substitute Kristian Scott finishing from Daniel Glover's header across goal.

LOWESTOFT TOWN were also in action, in the Southern League Premier Central, beating Kings Langley 2-1 at home.

The Trawlerboys trailed to Stephen Ward's 53rd minute opener, but rallied superbly through goals by Jake Read (70) and skipper Travis Cole (77).

In a Velocity Trophy group match, BURY TOWN won 3-1 away at Suffolk rivals AFC SUDBURY.

Bury were 2-0 up at the break, kick-started by Cemal Ramadan drilling home a ninth minute penalty, following keeper Joshua Blunkell's foul on Ryan Jolland.

Ramadan netted his second to double the lead in the 20th minute, firing home an angled shot after getting the better of Ellis Girling.

Despite being second best in the first half, AFC Sudbury halved the deficit through Ben Hunter's long-range effort just two minutes into the second period, but Emmanuel Machaya netted a third for Bury on 83 minutes.