Shock news as Driver to step down as Leiston boss

Leiston boss Glen Driver is stepping down at the Victory Road club at the end of the season.

In a statement released this lunchtime, Driver, who returned to the club earlier this campaign will not be leading the team into next season.

'It's with a heavy heart that after meetings between myself and the clubs directors, I have made a decision to stand down as manager of Leiston football club at the end of the season,' he said.

'I want to place on record my thanks to chairman Mr Andy Crisp and everyone involved at the club for the fantastic support they have given me on my return.

'We have a job to complete and myself, Tony Kinsella and the players will continue to work hard to maintain our step 3 status until the club appoints a new manager.'

Leiston have reluctantly accepted Driver's decision.

Chairman Andy Crisp said: 'Glen has done a fantastic job since his returning to the football club, his passion for the club is why he returned and we thank him for all his time, commitment and hard work. As a club we have to move on and prepare for the new season which has to be our main focus moving forward.

'I would like to put on record that we sincerely thank Glen for all he has done and achieved at Leiston FC, lots of good memories and success in abundance.'

The statement from the club added: 'Leiston FC have reluctantly accepted Glen's decision to stand down at the end of the season.

'We would like to make it clear there has not been any fall out between the two parties as can be seen by Glen's desire to stay to complete the job he came back to do, namely maintain Step 3 status and want to thank him for his hard work in giving us every chance to achieve this aim.'

Driver left Leiston in October 2018 after a successful period where he guided the club to the play-offs.

He took over Braintree Town in the summer, the Iron making a good start to the season, before he left to return to the Victory Road club, who had made a poor start to the campaign after a plethora of players leaving. They were sitting bottom.

But since Driver came back to Leiston they have got themselves off the foot of the table, are currently fourth bottom and have given themselves a chance of retaining their Step 3 status.

Tomorrow they entertain Royston Town at Victory Road.