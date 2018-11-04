Godolphin horse becomes first British-trained winner of Melbourne Cup

Cross Counter with jockey Kerrin McEvoy on board, right wins the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia Picture: AP/ANDY BROWNBILL Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

A Newmarket racehorse has become the first British-trained winner of the Melbourne Cup in Australia.

Cross Counter with jockey Kerrin McEvoy on board returns to the mounting yard after winning the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia Picture: AP/ANDY BROWNBILL Cross Counter with jockey Kerrin McEvoy on board returns to the mounting yard after winning the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia Picture: AP/ANDY BROWNBILL

Trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by Kerrin McEvoy, Cross Counter secured his place in the record books in the 158th running of the famous race Down Under.

Owned by Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin, Cross Counter’s victory followed Masar’s win this year in the Derby at Epsom, which was also a first for the Newmarket stable.

Fellow British runners Marmelo and A Prince of Arran finished second and third respectively in the race.

Irish-trained horse the Cliffsofmoher suffered a fatal injury in the race.

Jockey Kerrin McEvoy, left, Hugh Anderson of Godolphin, centre, and English trainer, Charlie Appleby, right celebrate after winning the Melbourne Cup Picture: AP/ANDY BROWNBILL Jockey Kerrin McEvoy, left, Hugh Anderson of Godolphin, centre, and English trainer, Charlie Appleby, right celebrate after winning the Melbourne Cup Picture: AP/ANDY BROWNBILL

McEvoy said: “What a thrill - to do it for Sheikh Mohammed and Charlie Appleby. Obviously Godolphin has been a huge supporter of mine. Well done to Charlie and this little horse.

“I was back a little bit further than I wanted, I knew I was full of running and at the furlong I thought ‘is this happening again?’. I’m just lucky I can ride light and he’s been unbelievably well prepared by Charlie Appleby.”

Appleby said: “It’s a very special day for us all.

“For me it’s obviously very special to be here, but for the team, it’s just fantastic.

Crowds watch as horses enter the track during the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne Picture: AP/ANDY BROWNBILL Crowds watch as horses enter the track during the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne Picture: AP/ANDY BROWNBILL

I’ve spoken to his highness (Sheikh Mohammed) and he’s over the moon about this result - it’s a challenge that’s been a long road.

“I can’t thank everyone enough. It’s a day I will never forget. It’s been a very memorable day.”

Sheikh Mohammed at Tattersalls in 2014. Picture: TATTERSALLS Sheikh Mohammed at Tattersalls in 2014. Picture: TATTERSALLS