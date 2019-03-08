Opinion

Witches WILL make the play-offs. But who will join them? The run-in...

A witches team meeting with boss Ritchie Hawkins. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

As the speedway season comes down to the final month before the Premiership play-offs begin, MIKE BACON looks at the remaining fixtures and predicts who he thinks will make the top four.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich's Danny King leads Poole's Jack Holder (white helmet) and Richie Worrall. Both teams should make the play-offs. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Ipswich's Danny King leads Poole's Jack Holder (white helmet) and Richie Worrall. Both teams should make the play-offs. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Four into six simply won't go.

But that's where the race for the Premiership speedway play-offs finds itself.

Going into the final month of the campaign only bottom-placed Peterborough are out of the running for a top four spot in the seven-strong league.

British speedway's top league is set for a fantastic final few weeks.

Let's look at the fixtures to come. I'll give my thoughts, you have yours - and we do the maths.

I know you won't agree with me on every result, probably most of them!

From the left, Kyle Howarth, Danny King, Sam Masters and Richard Lawson race towards the first bend in the rerun of heat nine of the Ipswich v Wolverhampton clash. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com From the left, Kyle Howarth, Danny King, Sam Masters and Richard Lawson race towards the first bend in the rerun of heat nine of the Ipswich v Wolverhampton clash. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

But I'm sure you'll agree it will be tight.

AS IT STANDS 24 meetings to race

Poole, ridden 17, 39pts.

Ipswich, ridden 19, 36pts.

Belle Vue, ridden 21, 35pts.

Swindon, ridden 18, 33pts.

Cameron Heeps and Chris Harris on their way to a 5-1 in the rain against Wolves. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Cameron Heeps and Chris Harris on their way to a 5-1 in the rain against Wolves. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Wolves, ridden 20, 32 pts.

King's Lynn, ridden 18, 28 pts.

Peterborough, ridden 19, 22 pts.

Remaining fixtures for each club and how I view their final points tally.

POOLE PIRATES... current 39pts.

Fixtures to race and points the Pirates will pick up: HOME v Wolves (3), Ipswich (3) and Lynn (3). AWAY v Swindon (1), Wolves (1), Ipswich (1) and Lynn (1).

Leading the way at the moment, their narrow win over Swindon on Monday night has almost sealed the deal for me in them finishing top four.

They've only lost one home meeting so far this campaign and I can't see them losing any more.

And they will pick up a point each on the road I feel.

FINAL PREDICTION..... 52pts.

Former world champion Jason Doyle leading Cameron Heeps and Chris Harris Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Former world champion Jason Doyle leading Cameron Heeps and Chris Harris Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

IPSWICH WITCHES... current 36pts.

Fixtures to race and points the Witches will pick up: HOME v Peterborough (3), v Poole (3), v Swindon (1). AWAY v Poole (0), v Swindon (0).

Having a bit of a wobble at the moment but the Witches have probably done enough to hold onto a top-four place. However, they will need at least two wins from their final three home fixtures and I'm assuming they won't pick up any more points on the road... Which I could well be proved wrong about seeing as away from Foxhall the Witches have been at their best!

FINAL PREDICTION..... 43pts.

BELLE VUE ACES... current 35pts.

You may also want to watch:

Fixtures to race and points the Aces will pick up: HOME v Lynn (3). AWAY v Lynn (1), Peterborough (1).

Ouch, ouch, ouch! The Aces defeat to Wolves on Monday night now leaves them sweating. I think they will beat King's Lynn at home and will take a point on their travels in both their remaining meetings. One away win would make a huge difference, with Peterborough the obvious target. I think the Aces will scrape in.

FINAL PREDICTION..... 40pts.

SWINDON ROBINS... current 33pts.

Fixtures to race and points the Robins will pick up: HOME v Poole (3), Ipswich (3), Peterborough (3). AWAY v Ipswich (2), Peterborough (2), Lynn (1)

Rosco's in-form Robins are bob, bob, bobbing their way into the play-offs where they are going to possibly be favourites. Can't see them finishing above Poole mind you and perversely I've gone for them drawing two of their three away meetings! Solid enough at home. It's just a case of can they pip the Pirates for top spot?

Robert Lambert in action for the King's Lynn Stars at Poole Picture:Taylor Lanning Robert Lambert in action for the King's Lynn Stars at Poole Picture:Taylor Lanning

FINAL PREDICTION..... 47pts.

WOLVERHAMPTON WOLVES.... 32pts.

Fixtures to race and points the Wolves will pick up: HOME v Poole (3), Lynn (3). AWAY v Peterborough (0), Poole (1).

It's going to be so tight for the Wolves who have given themselves hope after their win at Belle Vue. They'll win their final two home meetings but will they do enough on the road at Peterborough and Poole. Think they could come unstuck at the Panthers, might get a point at Poole, scrapping for that fourth place I feel. A scrap I don't think they'll win.

FINAL PREDICTION..... 39pts.

KING'S LYNN STARS... current 28pts..

Fixtures to race and points the Stars will pick up: HOME v Belle Vue (3), Poole (3), Swindon (3) AWAY v Belle Vue (1), Wolves (0), Poole (0)

Coming up on the rails like a steam train, have the Stars left it too late? Certainly few teams are getting much success at the Norfolk Arena these days and there is no reason Lynn won't win their final three meetings. But on the road they have yet to win and that's their Achilles heel. I don't think they'll do it.

FINAL PREDICTION..... 38pts.

PETERBOROUGH PANTHERS... current 17pts.

Fixtures to race and points the Panthers will pick up: HOME v Belle Vue (3), Swindon (1), Wolves (3) AWAY v Ipswich (1), Swindon (0).

Panthers won't make the play-offs but sure as eggs are eggs, they will have a huge say in who does. Their home meetings with Belle Vue and Wolves are crucial for the visitors. I think the Panthers will win both of them, but if they don't and either Wolves or the Aces take a win, it could decide that fourth and final play-off place....

FINAL PREDICTION..... 25pts.

PREDICTED

FINAL TABLE

(top 4 in p-offs)

Poole 52

Swindon 47

Ipswich 43

Belle Vue 40

Wolves 39

King's Lynn 38

Peterborough 25