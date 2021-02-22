Breaking
Golf is back! And tennis - to be opening on March 29 - as Boris gives the green light to outdoor sport
Golf courses, tennis courts and basketball courts, as well as other outdoor sports, including grassroots football are set to be back up and running again next month.
Although the full details are yet to be finalised.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the House of Commons this afternoon with the news.
Golf courses, tennis courts, basketball courts and other outdoor sport facilities will reopen on March 29 - the first Monday of most schools' Easter holidays.
Organised adults and children's sport, including grassroots football, will also restart from the same date.
"It's a big relief for so many golf clubs," Jenny Holmes, director of Fynn Valley Golf Club, in Suffolk, said.
"Obviously we hoped it to be sooner, but it's light at the end of the tunnel. It's been challenging for all of us, but I suppose if you do lockdown golf courses, then January and February are not the worst months to do it.
"But it's going to be exciting to see our members again, with the days getting longer and the weather warmer.
"As the 'rule of six' is applying, then we hope it will be four-balls, but we will wait and see."