Former Ipswich Witches ace in major health scare
PUBLISHED: 09:21 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:30 04 November 2020
Former Ipswich Witches star Tomasz Gollob has been diagnosed with coronavirus - and has been hospitalised.
For the 49-year-old Polish rider, who rode for the Witches for three seasons between 1998 and 2000, this will be a major concern as he has suffered much with his health in recent years.
He was hospitalised with a high fever on Monday and the coronavirus tests carried out on the 2010 world speedway champion were positive. Information on this matter was provided yesterday by the head of the CANAL + speedway team Marcin Majewski,
Three years ago Gollob suffered a terrible motocross injury which left him moving around in a wheelchair for much of the time after suffering chest and spine injuries. He was in a coma for many hours.
Since then his health has fluctuated.
Gollob was nicknamed ‘The Dark Warrior’ by speedway fans at Foxhall. His daring round the board racing won him an army of English fans when he came to ride in the British League for the first time ever in 1998.
He was part of a Witches team that scooped all before them that season, winning the treble of League, Craven Shield and KO Cup.
At his peak Gollob was the most famous sportsman in Poland.
