Former Ipswich Witches ace in major health scare

EASY RIDER: One of the most sensational signings of the 1990s came at Foxhall Heath, when Polish superstar Tomasz Gollob joined the Witches. Part of the treble-winning 1998 team, he was hugely popular, seen here relaxing in the pits. Now he is fighting a health scare. Archant

Former Ipswich Witches star Tomasz Gollob has been diagnosed with coronavirus - and has been hospitalised.

Wishing Tomasz Gollob all the very best with his health after hearing that he's not well right now. We know the fighter he is, be well Champ — scott nicholls (@scottnicholls78) November 4, 2020

For the 49-year-old Polish rider, who rode for the Witches for three seasons between 1998 and 2000, this will be a major concern as he has suffered much with his health in recent years.

He was hospitalised with a high fever on Monday and the coronavirus tests carried out on the 2010 world speedway champion were positive. Information on this matter was provided yesterday by the head of the CANAL + speedway team Marcin Majewski,

Three years ago Gollob suffered a terrible motocross injury which left him moving around in a wheelchair for much of the time after suffering chest and spine injuries. He was in a coma for many hours.

Since then his health has fluctuated.

Witches 1998. Treble winners. Left to right: Tomasz Gollob, Toni Svab, Tony Rickardsson, Chris Louis, Scott Nicholls and Savalas Clouting Witches 1998. Treble winners. Left to right: Tomasz Gollob, Toni Svab, Tony Rickardsson, Chris Louis, Scott Nicholls and Savalas Clouting

Gollob was nicknamed ‘The Dark Warrior’ by speedway fans at Foxhall. His daring round the board racing won him an army of English fans when he came to ride in the British League for the first time ever in 1998.

He was part of a Witches team that scooped all before them that season, winning the treble of League, Craven Shield and KO Cup.

At his peak Gollob was the most famous sportsman in Poland.

Sending my get well wishes to one of the greatest speedway riders to grace our sport Tomaz Gollob — Rory Schlein (@RorySchlein3) November 4, 2020

