Good news surrounding U’s crocked striker Norris

PUBLISHED: 14:31 22 November 2018

Luke Norris, celebrates one of his eight goals this season, this one against Bury. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Luke Norris, celebrates one of his eight goals this season, this one against Bury. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Colchester United’s leading scorer, Luke Norris, will be out for a “matter of weeks rather than months,” which is terrific news for the promotion-chasing League Two club.

The U’s feared the worst when Norris was stretchered off with a swollen ankle during the 1-0 home win over Swindon Town, from a fortnight ago.

But it now looks like the 25-year-old front-man, who has plundered eight goals in 17 appearances for his new club Colchester, could be back in action by around Christmas time.

“Luke will only be out for a matter of a few weeks, rather than months,” revealed U’s boss John McGreal after today’s training session at Florence Park.

“We have got the information back from his latest scan, and he will be working one-on-one with physio Tony Flynn.

“It’s certainly no where near what we first feared. We are looking at the middle to the end of December for his return,” added McGreal.

‘Paul gets it... he wants a buzzing cauldron with non-stop chanting’ - Lambert meets fans to help improve atmosphere

14:38 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert invited a group of Ipswich Town fans to Playford Road. Picture: BLUE ACTION

Paul Lambert met with a group of Ipswich Town fans earlier this week to discuss ways of improving the atmosphere inside Portman Road.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Town beat Inter Milan in the UEFA Cup

12:14 Ross Halls
Town beat Inter Milan on this day in 2001

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features a famous win over Italian giants Inter Milan.

‘We must show we can play good, attacking and intense football’ - Bialkowski wants Town to impress

12:03 Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski is enjoying life at Portman Road under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Bartosz Bialkowski believes he and his team-mates have a duty to show a bumper home crowd their brand of ‘good, attacking and intense’ football when they host West Bromwich Albion.

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

06:00 Andy Warren
Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert has challenged Teddy Bishop to make his mark as the midfielder continues his bid for fitness following three injury-hit seasons.

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Yesterday, 14:24 Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski discussed being left out of the team by former boss Paul Hurst, new coach Jimmy Walker and Paul Lambert’s positive impact when he spoke to the media this afternoon.

‘He’s a centre-half’ - Lambert on Donacien’s role

Yesterday, 18:10 Andy Warren
Janoi Donacien is a central defender in Paul Lambert's eyes. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert sees Janoi Donacien as a central defender.

‘I just go with my own eye’ - Lambert confirms Graham loan will be cut short in January

Yesterday, 15:41 Andy Warren
Jordan Graham's loan at Ipswich Town is set to be cut short in January. Picture: ITFC

Paul Lambert has confirmed Jordan Graham is no longer in his plans at Ipswich Town with the winger’s loan set to be cut short in January.

‘He’s been very, very good’ - Evans to speak to Knudsen regarding new deal following Lambert recommendation

Yesterday, 15:04 Andy Warren
Jonas Knudsen is out of contract this summer. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has told owner Marcus Evans that he believes defender Jonas Knudsen is worthy of a new contract.

Video Watch: ‘We’re stronger together’ - Town boss Lambert’s appeal to fans ahead of West Brom clash

Yesterday, 13:52 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert spoke to the media this afternoon ahead of the Friday night clash with West Bromwich Albion, and discussed the importance of the club’s fans creating a rocking Portman Road atmosphere as they try to escape the drop zone.

Video Former Ipswich boss McCarthy favourite for Ireland job following departures of O’Neill and Keane

Yesterday, 12:28 Andy Warren
Mick McCarthy, pictured during his time as Republic of Ireland manager. Picture: PA

Mick McCarthy is the early favourite for vacant Republic of Ireland job following the departure of both Martin O’Neill and assistant Roy Keane.

Most read

26 cars fined in illegal parking crackdown

St Edmundsbury Police held a crackdown on illegal parking. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY POLICE

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Additional trains running to and from the Christmas Fayre

The Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ministry of Defence announce major £160m boost for RAF base

The deal was celebrated at a ceremony at the air base. Picture: DIO

Everything you need to know about the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

