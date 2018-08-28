Good news surrounding U’s crocked striker Norris

Luke Norris, celebrates one of his eight goals this season, this one against Bury. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Colchester United’s leading scorer, Luke Norris, will be out for a “matter of weeks rather than months,” which is terrific news for the promotion-chasing League Two club.

The U’s feared the worst when Norris was stretchered off with a swollen ankle during the 1-0 home win over Swindon Town, from a fortnight ago.

But it now looks like the 25-year-old front-man, who has plundered eight goals in 17 appearances for his new club Colchester, could be back in action by around Christmas time.

“Luke will only be out for a matter of a few weeks, rather than months,” revealed U’s boss John McGreal after today’s training session at Florence Park.

“We have got the information back from his latest scan, and he will be working one-on-one with physio Tony Flynn.

“It’s certainly no where near what we first feared. We are looking at the middle to the end of December for his return,” added McGreal.