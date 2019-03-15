Bangers and crash return to Foxhall with dramatic opening night

As Foxhall Stadium opened to a 58th consecutive season of Spedeworth Oval Motorsports, the high attendance were treated to a feast of action Saturday night from the National Unlimited Bangers, 2.0Ltr Hot Rods and Superstox, writes Dean Cox.

Charlie King (204) has already booked his place in the World Final at Foxhall later in the year Photo: CHRIS BERRY Charlie King (204) has already booked his place in the World Final at Foxhall later in the year Photo: CHRIS BERRY

First on track were the Superstox with a fine field of cars including the return of Woodbridge’s Alex Meadows.

Meadows night was to be sadly short lived with an engine blow in the early stages although local honour was upheld when Stowmarket’s Tom Naughton took the win.

The 2.0Ltr Hot Rods appeared next which also saw the debut of local drivers Karl Baker and Jack Barnes.

At the drop of the green, the pace was intense with Baker leading the order with a chasing pack on his heels.

It was looking as though Baker might hold on to a debut win until everyone behind charged on the final bend with the outcome of Baker crossing the line in third with the win going to Lee Munday.

With such a huge entry of National Bangers it was decided to run two heats of around 50 cars.

As expected the hits came hard and fast with the first heat having a race stoppage before Jordan Cumming went on to take the win.

Heat two was just as bruising with several cars visiting the safety fence, the win this time went to Sam Beasley.

The Superstox on track for race five that saw a popular win for Ian Beaumont who should count himself very lucky for his car ran out of fuel as he crossed the line!

Karl Baker made no mistake in winning the next 2.0Ltr Hot Rod race while the following 72-car Wildcard Race for the National Bangers saw a packed Track with incidents everywhere – Jack Tuppin going on to win and claim his place on the World Final grid in October.

The Superstox had a Grand Final full of drama that saw twelve of them in the safety fence, together on lap one!

When the race settled all eyes were on Gt Yarmouth’s Mark Smith who had moved from 18th position up to sixth although this was short-lived as he too visited the wall! Bobby Davis Junior eventually took the double chequers.

The 2.0Ltr Hot Rod Grand Final was just as nail biting for the Baker fans as he duelled with former World Champion Dan Smith while Lee Munday took his second win of the night.

Finishing the meeting was the ‘Showdown Final‘ for the National Bangers fielding another 50 cars with Stacey Holdsworth in the thick of the action.

At the end of it, the ever-popular Charlie King was victorious and also booked his place in October’s World Final to end a superb night’s action at Foxhall.