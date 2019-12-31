E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Cottenham sets the standard as 76 runners provide cracking racing

31 December, 2019 - 09:00
Fumet D�Oudairies and Jack Andrews winning partnership in the Restricted race. Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

Fumet D�Oudairies and Jack Andrews winning partnership in the Restricted race. Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

© Graham Bishop 2019

The standard has already been set, for this season, after the first two cracking Cottenham meetings.

Laser Beam and Sam Lee winners of the Club Members� Conditions race. Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHYLaser Beam and Sam Lee winners of the Club Members� Conditions race. Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

On Sunday, a total of 76 runners faced the starter, for the seven races, on ground conditions described officially as "good" and by jockeys as perfect jumping ground.

Two winners from the previous meeting, six weeks ago, were back in the winners' enclosure. Fumet D'Oudairies in the Restricted race once again excelled, in the hands of Jack Andrews.

Foot perfect jumping over this three mile trip, there is much more to come from this exciting prospect.

The Ladies Open, saw Nantwich trainer Joseph O' Shea saddle Ravished for another facile win following the gelding success here last month. Harriet Tucker enjoyed the proverbial "armchair ride "for a convincing fifteen length margin of victory.

You may also want to watch:

The Mens Open went to the classy, market leader Art Mauresque who won with ease after Will Biddick had asked for his effort three out and the pairing never looked back.

There was a close finish between Call Me Vic and Ballykan, for the Novice Riders contest, with the former confirming places after their first and second positions at Barbury recently. Albi Tufnell from Cirencester was riding his sixth career winner, on his first visit to Cottenham.

Two winners from the East Anglia region came courtesy of Laser Beam ( Conditions ) and Fiddler of Dooney ( 3 mile Open Maiden ). Andrew Pennock, Timworth-based, trainer of Laser Beam was delighted with his winner and would have been encouraged by the performance of Sam Lee, on his debut ride for the stable. Fiddler of Dooney, a syndicated horse with shares available, is trained at Newmarket by James Owen.

Although considered a "monkey" at home the gelding was more compliant here with Alex Chadwick's riding instructions and enhanced his reputation, on this showing.

The concluding 2½ mile Open Maiden race saw Oscars Fame complete a fine

training double for Tom Ellis from Warwickshire, initiated by Fumet D'Oudairies.

Gina Andrews, Tom's wife, enjoyed more Cottenham career success on Oscars Fame to round off another outstanding meeting in front of a large holiday crowd.

Most Read

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 80s dies in Ipswich house fire

A man in his eighties has died in a house fire in Teal Close, Ipswich Pictrure: ADAM HOWLETT

Historic Harry Potter house owners struggling to conjure up buyers

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

‘We need to start turning up... me included’ - Chambers on Lincoln loss, changing Ipswich’s approach and finally playing with a settled side

Luke Chambers walks off the pitch following the defeat at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix

Cancellations after new train’s speedometer fails

A faulty speedometer on one of Greater Anglia's new trains caused one of several cancellations this morning. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Most Read

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 80s dies in Ipswich house fire

A man in his eighties has died in a house fire in Teal Close, Ipswich Pictrure: ADAM HOWLETT

Historic Harry Potter house owners struggling to conjure up buyers

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

‘We need to start turning up... me included’ - Chambers on Lincoln loss, changing Ipswich’s approach and finally playing with a settled side

Luke Chambers walks off the pitch following the defeat at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix

Cancellations after new train’s speedometer fails

A faulty speedometer on one of Greater Anglia's new trains caused one of several cancellations this morning. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Boy, 15, charged with Boxing Day stabbing in Suffolk town

A boy has been charged with stabbing a man in Haverhill on Boxing Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt demands rail meeting as train problems continue

New Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has called for a meeting with Greater Anglia and Network Rail. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Which Suffolk school is in line for £2.4m for expansion plans?

Stowupland High School is set to get £2.4m for its expansion plans. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cottenham sets the standard as 76 runners provide cracking racing

Fumet D�Oudairies and Jack Andrews winning partnership in the Restricted race. Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

Which big supermarkets will be open over New Year in Suffolk and North Essex?

If you want to buy wine for New Year celebrations, when is your local supermarket open? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists