Cottenham sets the standard as 76 runners provide cracking racing

Fumet D�Oudairies and Jack Andrews winning partnership in the Restricted race. Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY © Graham Bishop 2019

The standard has already been set, for this season, after the first two cracking Cottenham meetings.

Laser Beam and Sam Lee winners of the Club Members� Conditions race. Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY Laser Beam and Sam Lee winners of the Club Members� Conditions race. Photo: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

On Sunday, a total of 76 runners faced the starter, for the seven races, on ground conditions described officially as "good" and by jockeys as perfect jumping ground.

Two winners from the previous meeting, six weeks ago, were back in the winners' enclosure. Fumet D'Oudairies in the Restricted race once again excelled, in the hands of Jack Andrews.

Foot perfect jumping over this three mile trip, there is much more to come from this exciting prospect.

The Ladies Open, saw Nantwich trainer Joseph O' Shea saddle Ravished for another facile win following the gelding success here last month. Harriet Tucker enjoyed the proverbial "armchair ride "for a convincing fifteen length margin of victory.

The Mens Open went to the classy, market leader Art Mauresque who won with ease after Will Biddick had asked for his effort three out and the pairing never looked back.

There was a close finish between Call Me Vic and Ballykan, for the Novice Riders contest, with the former confirming places after their first and second positions at Barbury recently. Albi Tufnell from Cirencester was riding his sixth career winner, on his first visit to Cottenham.

Two winners from the East Anglia region came courtesy of Laser Beam ( Conditions ) and Fiddler of Dooney ( 3 mile Open Maiden ). Andrew Pennock, Timworth-based, trainer of Laser Beam was delighted with his winner and would have been encouraged by the performance of Sam Lee, on his debut ride for the stable. Fiddler of Dooney, a syndicated horse with shares available, is trained at Newmarket by James Owen.

Although considered a "monkey" at home the gelding was more compliant here with Alex Chadwick's riding instructions and enhanced his reputation, on this showing.

The concluding 2½ mile Open Maiden race saw Oscars Fame complete a fine

training double for Tom Ellis from Warwickshire, initiated by Fumet D'Oudairies.

Gina Andrews, Tom's wife, enjoyed more Cottenham career success on Oscars Fame to round off another outstanding meeting in front of a large holiday crowd.