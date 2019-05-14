Garnett on Golf: Good start for Suffolk... Great win for Lily May Humphreys

The Suffolk second team who started their Anglian League campaign with victory over Leicestershire, champions last year, at Diss. Back (from left): Colin Firmin (past president), Russell Oakey, Ben Sayers (captain), James Tyler and Jamie Jones. Front: Chris Vince, Chris Bartrum, Adam Sheldrake and Josh Driver. Photograph: TONY GARNETT Archant

Suffolk made an encouraging star to their Anglian League season. The first team came away from Market Harborough with a draw while the second team won 8-4 at Diss, writes Tony Garnett.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Flempton’s Samuel Jensen with the Bell Cup which he won at the Thorpeness Junior Open. Photograph: CONTRBUTED Flempton’s Samuel Jensen with the Bell Cup which he won at the Thorpeness Junior Open. Photograph: CONTRBUTED

The first team were level after the foursomes in which Jack Cardy and Sam Debenham won 6 and 4.

It was a pleasing first team debut for junior George Fricker who beat Jack Mayfield 3 and 2 after having at one time established a five-hole advantage.

Monty Scowsill was four down at the turn against James Billingham but had four birdies of his own on the back nine to salvage a half.

Sam Byford was two down with three to play in his foursomes with Jed Seeley but fought back to halve. It was the same in the singles when Byford made an identical recovery against David Cooper.

The second team dominated the foursomes leading by three and a half to a half by lunch at Diss.

After seven holes in the afternoon singles Suffolk were up in one, level in another and losing the other six.

Chris Vince led the recovery with a birdie eagle finish to beat Luke Burrows one up. He holed his third shot from just short of the green.

Josh Driver was trailing until he drew level on the 17th and ended with a half.

Stoke-by-Nayland's Lily May Humphreys won the Irish Women’s Open Stroke Play Championship. Photo: PAT CASHMAN Stoke-by-Nayland's Lily May Humphreys won the Irish Women’s Open Stroke Play Championship. Photo: PAT CASHMAN

There were good singles wins for Chris Bartrum, James Tyler and Russell Oakey.

Leicestershire 6 Suffolk 6

At Market Harborough.

Foursomes (Lincolnshire names first): James Billingham (Cosby) and Martin Anderson (Glen Gorse) halved with Monty Scowsill (Aldeburgh) and James Biggs (Diss); Chris Brook (Hinckley) and Jack Mayfield (Cosby) beat Alfie Halil (Flempton) and George Fricker (Ufford Park) 3 and 1; Jack Malone (Lutterworth) and David Cooper (Glen Gorse) halved with Jed Seeley (Newton Green) and Sam Byford (Ipswich); Liam Plant (Cosby) and Steve Sansome (Birstall) lost to Jack Cardy and Sam Debenham (both Hintlesham) 6 and 4.

Singles: Billingham halved with Scowsill, Brook lost to Biggs one down, Mayfield lost to Fricker 3 and 2, Anderson beat Halil 4 and 3, Cooper halved with Byford, Malone beat Seeley 2 and 1, Plant beat Debenham 2 and 1, Sansome lost to Cardy 2 and 1.

Suffolk 2nd 8 Leicestershire 2nd 4

At Diss.

Foursomes (Suffolk names first): Chris Vince (Haverhill and Josh Driver (Diss) beat Oli Willson (Longcliffe) and Luke Burrows (Cosby) one up; Ben Sayers (Felixstowe Ferry) and Jamie Jones (Hintlesham) beat John Fairbrother (Cosby) and Tom Roberts (Rothley Park) 3 and 1; Chris Bartrum (Diss) and James Tyler (Ipswich) halved with Sam Evans (Hinckley) and Jake Pearce (Glengorse); Russell Oakey (Newton Green) and Adam Sheldrake (Felixstowe Ferry) beat Johnny Peacock (Birstall) and Matt Peyton (Cosby) 5 and 4.

Singles: Vince beat Burrows one up, Driver halved with Fairbrother, Sayers lost to Willson 2 and 1, Jones lost to Roberts 3 and 2, Bartrum beat Pearce 2 and 1, Tyler beat Evans one up, Sheldrake lost to Peacock 3 and 1, Oakey beat Peyton 2 and 1.

NEXT weekend Suffolk men will be competing in the Eastern Counties Foursomes at Seacroft Golf Club at Skegness.

With Biggs, Scowcroft and Islam all playing in the Irish Open Amateur Championship in County Sligo there is an opportunity for some new faces.

Suffolk pairings: Jed Seeley and Chris Fleming, Sam Byford and Ben Sayers, Jack Cardy and Sam Debenham, Alfie Halil and George Fricker, Josh Driver and Chris Vince. Reserve: James Tyler.

You may also want to watch:

LILY May Humphreys of Stoke by Nayland completed a dream double on Sunday when she won the Irish Women's Open Stroke Play Championship just seven days after securing the Welsh title.

The 17-year-old international was 10-under par after three rounds at Co Louth Golf Club and six shots clear of her closest challenger, Romy Meekers of The Netherlands.

Humphreys led from wire-to-wire after her opening score of seven-under 67. She added two-under 72 in the second round and finished off with 73.

This is the latest in a string of wins by the teenager, who made her Curtis Cup debut at the age of 16 and has previously held titles including the English Women's Amateur, the Scottish Women's Stroke Play and the British Girls' Championship.

Her next challenge will be the English Women's Amateur at Saunton, a title she won in 2017. Her longer-term aim is to follow in the footsteps of Georgia Hall and Charley Hull on the LPGA Tour.

THERE are three Stenson Shield first round matches on Saturday. The withdrawal of Brett Vale and The Suffolk mean that Haverhill and Newton Green have byes into the second round.

Felixstowe, now without Paul Waring who has turned professional, include Rhodri Harston who plays most of his golf at Muswell Hill, against Rushmere.

Ben Sayers is also missing because of the Eastern Counties Foursomes.

Diss are without Josh Driver at home to Rookery Park although Chris Bartrum and Charlie Taylor should be key players against Rookery Park.

Steven Peet has taken over as club secretary-manager from Chris Oldrey who is now at Seaford Golf Club in Sussex. Peet was formerly with England Golf.

Rookery Park visit Diss without Calvin Sherwood, now a professional, and Luke Thompson who has not been playing regularly.

Diss v Rookery Park

Diss: Charlie Taylor (captain), Chris Bartrum, Marc Duszynski, Michael Closs, Ed Doe, Charlie Stammers, Chris Weller, James Donnelly.

Rookery Park: Mike Sharp, Graham Garrod, James Nolloth, Craig Bloodworth, Dwayne Barber, Andy Coleman, Conal Downing, Jack Blowers, Andrew Crisp, John Fisher. Captain: Darren Stannard.

Felixstowe Ferry v Rushmere

Felixstowe Ferry: Rhodri Harston, Greg Hills, Billy McLeod, Neil Meadows, Mel Pipe, Jimmy Price (captain), Steve Sayers, Adam Sheldrake, Graham Wardley, Mark Fosker.

Rushmere: Josh Cottrell, Connor James, Ross Howard, Ricky Ling, Matt Godbold, Rob Hastings, Jordan Bloomfield, Alan Middle. Reserve: Ian Pope.

Stowmarket v Halesworth

Stowmarket: Kevin Earp, Bryan Graham, James O'Doherty, Kieran Issit, Mark Jones, Jack Forgan, Matt Lockwood, Alex Bligh, Andy Grogan. Captain: Henry Cutting.

Halesworth: Paul Sherwood (captain), Mark Coby, Paul Coby, Graham Shillings, Mark Henderson, Paul Tillett, Dan Shervington, Wayne Jacques, David Coleman, Gary Etchells.

SAMUEL Jensen, a scratch player from Flempton and Culford School Academy, won the Bell Cup at the Thorpeness Junior Open. His round of 74 beat Dominic Rudd of the host club on count back. Sid Neenan (Felixstowe Ferry) was third with 76. Conal Downing (Rookery Park) took fourth place with 78.

Harvey Fisher of Rookery Park won the handicap prize with 82 (net 66) three ahead of Callum Pearce (Ufford Park), Christian Wall (Chigwell) and Neenan and Rudd.