SIL round-up: Six-goal thriller at Capel, Henley win and Cranes make it two out of two

A round-up of the Suffolk & Ipswich League action from the weekend

Capel Plough 3 Achilles 3

The home side picked up their first point of the season after a six goal thriller which included two penalties.

They went in front after four minutes when Rankin scored from the spot. Tynan dived to his right to keep out a shot from Buxton and Merritt had a shot saved before a Buxton corner was headed home by Codrington for the equaliser.

Seward scored with a shot from the edge of the area to put Achilles in front with 35 minutes played.

However, within a minute Reddington slotted in a cross to level the scores.

Rankin fired home another penalty to put the home team in front again with 20 minutes remaining. The visitors equalised, Grimwood's inch-perfect through ball found Gavin Vanoene who made no mistake from close in.

Henley 4 Benhall St Mary 1

A blisteringly hot day saw Henley triumph 4-1 over Benhall St Mary, in a match much tighter than the scoreline suggests.

It wasn't until the 40th minute that Henley broke the deadlock, Tejano and Storey combining to find Golding's run, he headed the ball on before crashing home a left foot shot.

Less than five minutes into the second half Golding struck again, this time his cross cum shot floated over the Benhall keeper.

Burton made a fine stop down to his left, but could do nothing when on 20 minutes a looping effort from Noy dropped out of the sun. under his crossbar and was adjudged to have crossed the line making it 2-1.

With 15 remaining Henley made it safe, good interplay between White and Jackson releasing Cowan, who calmly slotted home for 3-1. Henley still had time to add a fourth, Rogers finding White, who took the ball to the byline, Tejano taking over to spin and cross for Golding to complete his hat trick.

IN other games, champions Crane Sports made it two out of two with a 2-1 win over Leiston St Margarets, Haughley hammered Bourne Vale 4-0 and returnees to the Senior Division, Old Newton drew with Bramford United.