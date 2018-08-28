Heavy Showers

Good wins for Framlingham and Walsham in Thurlow Premier

PUBLISHED: 11:15 10 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 10 February 2019

Jimmy Mayhew gives Framlingham the lead in their 3-1 win over Long Melford. Picture: DEAN WARNER

Archant

Thurlow Premier

Long Melford 1

Framlingham Town 3

This was a well-deserved three points for Fram against a side that had beaten Stowmarket in the league cup four days previous.

Max Willett makes it 3-0 to Framlingham at Long Melford. Picture: DEAN WARNER

Following a good performance against league leaders Histon on Tuesday Fram were full of confidence and took the lead on 11 minutes when Ransome floated a free kick into the area for captain James Mayhew to steer the ball beyond the keeper.

Keeper Bett then blocked Danny Smith’s shot before Johnson’s free header went narrowly wide from a corner. On 20 minutes the home side were reduced to ten men when Sloots kicked a Fram player and was shown a red card.

Five minutes later Brett made an excellent save from Brooks before Smith slotted in from an offside position and at the other end MacAyne shot over when in a great position.

The second half proved to be backs against the wall for the early part for the home defence, but Johnson and his back line coped well before Rose made an excellent save from a Brown header to keep the visitors ahead.

On 61 minutes Fram increased their lead as a through ball from Poacher was latched on to by Ransome who strode forward to shoot beyond Brett from the edge of the area.

With the home side pushing forward it left gaps at the back and a diagonal ball found Willet whose shot found the net to register Fram’s third goal on 85 minutes.

The impressive Michaels pulled a goal back on 91 minutes when he exchanged passes to score, however Fram secured a well-deserved win.

Walsham-le-Willows 1

Wroxham 0

Although there were very few clear cut chances created by either side it was still a very good game to watch and was well refereed by Jordan Sandwell. In the first half Jordan Nash went close for Wroxham on a couple of occasions while Kehan Whitby, Lee Hammond, Ryan Twinn and Craig Nurse all went close to putting Walsham ahead.

Ten minutes into the second half Lee Warren’s free kick was headed across goal by Nurse and captain Andy Cusack headed home the only goal of the game to send Walsham above Wroxham and up to third in the table.

Topic Tags:

