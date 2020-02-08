Holt is spot on as Stowmarket suffer defeat at Wroxham in FA Vase

Wroxham winger Shaun Taylor is closely marked by Ollie Brown during this afternoon's FA VAse fifth round tie at Trafford Park. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Wroxham 2 Stowmarket Town 0

Stowmarket Town striker Josh Mayhew on the ball at Wroxham this afternoon. Picture: CARL MARSTON Stowmarket Town striker Josh Mayhew on the ball at Wroxham this afternoon. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Stowmarket Town were knocked out of the FA VAse at the last 16 stage by Wroxham this afternoon, Grant Holt firing home a second-half penalty, and then setting up an injury-time second, to win this fifth round tie for the Norfolk hosts.

The game turned in the 64th minute when Stowmarket centre-half Tom Bullard was sent off for bringing down Charlie Clarke inside the penalty area.

Having already been booked, late in the first half, Bullard was duly shown a second yellow and ensuing red card, leaving Stow to play the remainder of the game with just 10 men.

And worse was to follow as ex-Norwich City striker Holt stepped up to rifle home the spot kick in deadly fashion, to give Wroxham a 65th minute lead.

Action from this afternoon's FA Vase fifth round tie between Wroxham and Stowmarket Town. Picture: CARL MARSTON Action from this afternoon's FA Vase fifth round tie between Wroxham and Stowmarket Town. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Rick Andrews' men tried to fashion an equaliser, and substitute Matt Blake rattled a post with a close-range shot in the 82nd minute.

However, the Yachtsmen doubled their lead in the fifth minute of injury-time, Holt picking out an unmarked Shaun Taylor in acres of space, and he drilled a low shot beyond keeper James Bradbrook.

So it is Wroxham who are through to the quarter-finals of the FA Vase, although Stow remain on course to achieve their main ambition of the season - promotion from the Thurlow Nunn Premier.

Wroxham were the better team in the first half creating the bulk of the chances in the late afternoon sunshine.

Harley Black almost caught out Stow keeper Bradbrook inside the first couple of minutes. Spotting Bradbrook off his line, Black tried his luck with a lob from just inside his own half which dropped just the wrong side of the near post, with Bradbrook struggling to get back.

Taylor curled a 20-yarder which flew a foot over the bar, in the third minute, while a neat turn from Tim Henery ended with him firing in a shot which Bradbook saved at the second attempt. That was the first shot on target, arriving on 17 minutes.

Stowmarket were living off scraps, although they did have a chance when Josh Mayhew was fouled by defender Mac Gee, 25 yards from goal. However, Christy Finch's effort from the set piece drifted over the bar.

Otherwise, the Yachtsmen continued to look the more likely scorers and Charlie Clarke connected with a sweet shot that Bradbrook did well to smother, just after the half-hour mark.

Bullard was booked in the 42nd minute, for a foul just outside the box, and that was to come back to haunt him later in the game.

THe pendulum began to swing in favour of Stow at the start of the second half, the Suffolk side penning their hosts back with some dangerous attacks.

Robbie Sweeney dragged a 20-yard shot wide in the 54th minute, and 60 seconds later Stow had a golden chance to break the deadlock when Mayhew met Sweeney's cross with a close-range header which flew straight at keeper Ollie Sutton. A foot either side and that would have been a certain goal.

On the hour mark, Dean Bowditch latched onto Mayhew's low cross and let fly with a rasping shot that Sutton did superbly to arch back and fingertip the ball over his bar.

But against the run of play, Wroxham took the lead as Stow suffered a double blow, midway through the second period.

Bullard broght down Clarke inside the box and, in addition to conceding a penalty, the centre-half was also sent off for a second yellow and ensuing red card.

Up stepped Holt to ram home the spot kick in clinical fashion, with Bradbrook diving the wrong way.

Down to 10 men, Stow were fully stretched again with keeper Bradbrook scampering out of his penalty area to foul Clarke, in the 71st minute. Bradbrook escaped with just a booking.

Only the woodwork denied Stow an equaliser on 82 minutes. Substitute Blake scurried clear of the Wroxham back-line, but his first shot, from a tight angle, cannoned back off the near post and he could only scuff a second effort from the rebound straight at Sutton.

Wroxham made the game safe in the fifth minute of injury time, an unmarked Taylor steering his shot past Bradbrook after being teed up by Holt.

Squads

WROXHAM: Sutton, Hall (sub Smith, 59), Keeley, KIng, Gee, Skipper, Clarke (sub Miles, 83), Black, Holt, Henery (sub Oakley, 85), Taylor. Unused subs: Forshaw, Poynter, Dosworth, Manning.

STOWMARKET: Bradbrook, Brown, Dunbar, Ainsley, Bullard, Jefford, Read (sub Williams, 69), Sweeney (sub Docherty, 83), Finch (sub Blake, 74), Mayhew, Bowditch. Unused subs: Potter, Ottley-Gooch, Quantrell, Clarke.