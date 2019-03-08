E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Norwich City icon Holt watches Ipswich Town Under 23s alongside Blues boss Lambert

PUBLISHED: 20:48 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 22:19 09 September 2019

Matt Gill watches on with Grant Holt during Town U23s game against Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matt Gill watches on with Grant Holt during Town U23s game against Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert was joined by a familiar face as he watched the Blues' Under 23s in action against Nottingham Forest this evening.

General manager of football operations Lee O'Neil and Town manager Paul Lambert watch on on during the Under 23s game with Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLSGeneral manager of football operations Lee O'Neil and Town manager Paul Lambert watch on on during the Under 23s game with Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

The Scot and his staff were joined by former Norwich City striker Grant Holt, who of course played such a big role as Lambert's Canaries won back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League between 2009 and 2011.

The forward scored 53 goals during those two promotion seasons for Lambert, before adding 17 more following promotion to the top flight.

He enjoyed his games against Ipswich, too, netting a hat-trick in a 4-1 victory over the Blues in 2010/11 before playing his part in a 5-1 victory in Suffolk later in the campaign.

Holt is also a former team-mate of Ipswich coach Matt Gill, who was with the Canaries as a player between 2009 and 2011.

Holt, now 38, was in Suffolk at the weekend as he netted in Wroxham's 3-1 victory over Carlos Edwards' Woodbridge Town.

Since retiring from the professional game, Holt has been coaching part-time in Norwich's youth set-up while he has also taken up wrestling.

Also in attendance for the Under 23s' game was captain Luke Chambers and first-teamers Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden, Flynn Downes and Myles Kenlock.

Ex-Norwich City striker Grant Holt, left, alongside former Ipswich Town star Carlos Edwards. Picture: PAUL LEECHEx-Norwich City striker Grant Holt, left, alongside former Ipswich Town star Carlos Edwards. Picture: PAUL LEECH

