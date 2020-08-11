E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘He’s my Virgil van Dijk’ - former Town loanee Mohsni makes surprise return to English football

PUBLISHED: 17:23 11 August 2020

Former Ipswich Town player Bilel Mohsni is back in English football. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Former Ipswich Town player Bilel Mohsni has made a surprise return to English football with Grimsby.

The Tunisian international, who made five substitute appearances during his time with Ipswich in 2012, has signed a one-year deal with the League Two club.

Since departing Ipswich, Mohsni has played in France, Tunisia, Scotland and Greece but will now return to the fourth tier of English football.

“He is my leader, he’s my Virgil van Dijk”, Grimsby manager Ian Holloway said.

“He’s a wonderful man, I’ve known him for a very very long time, he’s a little bit firey I must admit...but I’ve forgiven him and I want him here to help us with our young lads. I’m absolutely delighted he’s decided to join me, he had other choices but because we were so close last year, he’s decided he wanted to come back to me”.

Mohsni was on loan with the Blues from Southend but was sent back as manager Mick McCarthy looked to shake up a squad battling to avoid relegation from the Championship.

“He’s been on the bench, he’s been involved, but I haven’t picked him and he’s not going to get picked,” McCarthy said at the time.

“I want to do something different in the window, use the loan elsewhere if I can.”

