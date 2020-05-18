E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Blues take up option to extend Edwards’ contract

PUBLISHED: 12:24 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 18 May 2020

Gwion Edwards pictured during Town's 1-0 defeat against Coventry City at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

Gwion Edwards pictured during Town's 1-0 defeat against Coventry City at Portman Road Photo: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town have extended Gwion Edwards stay at Ipswich Town by a further year.

Gwion Edwards was out of contract at the end of June. Photo: Ross HallsGwion Edwards was out of contract at the end of June. Photo: Ross Halls

The Welshman was one of five players whose deal was due to expire on June 30, all of which had the option for the club to extend for a further 12 months.

Edwards is the only one of those five players to have their option taken, with Cole Skuse handed a fresh contract while Will Keane, Jordan Roberts and Danny Rowe are all set to depart on June 30. However, the club have said they would be open to talking about new deals with those three once the impact of coronavirus on the world of football has become clearer.

The club had been keen to negotiate fresh terms with Edwards but, for now, have taken their option to extend by a further year.

MORE: Town will need to make some tough decisions when it comes to out-of-contract players

Speaking on March 13, the day football was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, Edwards said: “I’m settled here and would like to stay. My ambition is to play again in the Championship and I know the club want to get back there as soon as they can too.

“There hasn’t been any talk yet about it. We’ve just been concentrating on the games and we’ll deal with the contract situation nearer the time. The club have the one-year option and I think they have until the third Saturday in May, or something like that, to decide if they want to trigger it.”

Most Read

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

More than 400 fines issued for coronavirus rule-breakers in Suffolk and Essex

Police have powers to issue fines to people who have breached strict lockdown guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sunshine lures more visitors to the Suffolk coast after lockdown easing

People flocked to Felixstowe on the first weekend of the relaxed lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Stick with it’ - new message to Suffolk residents during coronavirus lockdown

A new campaign is urging Suffolk residents to 'stick with it' as the coronavirus lockdown continues Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How busy was the Suffolk coast today after lockdown easing?

The skies were grey at times throughout Saturday in Suffolk - this was Southwold on Saturday morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

