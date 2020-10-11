Video

‘We have goals everywhere in the team’ - Leading scorer Edwards wants more from his favoured flank

Ipswich Town’s Gwion Edwards celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Sky Bet League One match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday October 10, 2020. See PA story SOCCER Blackpool. Photo credit should read: Richard Sellers/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. PA Wire

Gwion Edwards is happy to be making his mark after finally being given the chance to stake a claim in his favoured position.

Gwion Edwards makes the game safe with his second goal at Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd Gwion Edwards makes the game safe with his second goal at Blackpool. Picture Pagepix Ltd

The Welshman now tops the Blues’ scoring charts after his double at Blackpool took his tally for the season to four, with the winger also playing a vital role as he assisted captain Luke Chambers’ opener.

His impressive display came on the left wing, a position he thrived in to earn a move to Suffolk from Peterborough in 2018 but has spent little time playing during his two seasons at Portman Road.

He’s played the majority of his 75 Town games on the right, while also spending a spell deputising at right back last season, but is now reaping the rewards with four goals which put him not only at the top of Town’s scoring charts, but League One’s as well.

“I’m really happy to score and get the assist as well but it’s a team performance where we were able to take what we did in training into the games, which is really pleasing,” Edwards said following Town’s win at Blackpool.

“I’ve started well (with four goals) but we’re not getting ahead of ourselves too much and we’re looking to Saturday now and trying to improve.

“It’s been a good start and hopefully I can get a few more, although I keep my targets to myself.

“In pre-season I had a chance to play (wide left) and I did well but ended up coming in for (Alan) Judgey on the right because he had a little knock. I did well there and now obviously got a chance on the left.

“I’ve said before that I’m more confident on the left but I’m happy playing if I am on the right. As long as I’m playing on the wing then I’m enjoying it.

“If I can play on the left then great, because that’s my main position, and it’s great to be chipping in with assists and goals.

“On Thursday I was getting a bit of stick from the lads for missing a few chances but it’s Saturday where it matters.

“We have goals everywhere in the team which is really important – from midfield and also the defence with the skipper getting forward to score his goal which was brilliant. What a goal that was.”

While Edwards is making his mark going forward, the Welshman is also happy to do his bit in a defensive sense, working well to support Myles Kenlock in the weekend win.

“I’ve done it all my career really and I’m happy to track back and defend, although sometimes I can do a little too much of it and not get into the right positions going forward,” he said.

“It’s about getting the balance right and doing enough to help the full-back and also do your bit going forward.”