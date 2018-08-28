Hadleigh march on with a fourth straight victory, this time over Yarmouth

GOAL Kris Rose climbs highest and heads Hadleigh back into the lead Photo: PAUL VOLLER Paul Voller

Hadleigh 2 Great Yarmouth 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kieran Andrews of Hadleigh celebrates his goal with Romario Dunne Photo: PAUL VOLLER Kieran Andrews of Hadleigh celebrates his goal with Romario Dunne Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Hadleigh recorded their fourth straight win with this battling victory over relegation threaten Great Yarmouth Town, writes John Chenery.

Both teams battled a strong gusting wind in the first half which saw home keeper Nick Punter making a third minute save at his near post from a Joel Glover angled shot.

Kyron Andrews got clear for Hadleigh with ‘keeper Charlie Beckwith saving his shot well.

Glover took a quick free kick for Yarmouth which saw Drilin Krawsniqi control looking to beat the Hadleigh defence as ‘keeper Punter gathered his shot, while Punter’s long clearance saw Andrews get clear of his markers to round the advancing ‘keeper Beckwith to slot home into an empty net on 16 minutes.

Kris Rose celebrates with Hadleigh fans and team-mates after his goal Photo: PAUL VOLLER Kris Rose celebrates with Hadleigh fans and team-mates after his goal Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Yarmouth’s Arron Sanders got clear but fired his shot straight into Punter’s safe hands.

On 33 minutes Kieran Turner’s corner for Hadleigh saw Kris Rose’s unchallenged header hit the near post to bounce clear with the loose ball falling to Romario Dunne who fired just over from a good position. Two minutes later Yarmouth were on level terms when a Payton Swatman cross from the right was only partially clear by Ben Elliott with Sander’s latching onto the loose ball to fire in a high shot giving Punter little chance.

Four minutes later Hadleigh were in front again when another Turner corner caused a goalmouth scramble which saw Kris Rose scored with an angled header at the far post to see Hadleigh take in a slender half-time lead.

Yarmouth piled the pressure on in the second half with Hadleigh having to defend deeply at times, but Hadleigh remained dangerous on the break.

However, they were guilty of missing some well created chances to increase their lead.

Both ‘keepers were kept busy pulling off some excellent saves as play switched from end to end.

In the final minutes Yarmouth’s Theo Sackey-Mensah cleared off the goal line from a Andrews shot from a loose ball from a Beckwith clearance, before Yarmouth forced a late corner which saw ‘keeper Beckwith go up into the attack,

Swatman’s corner was headed clear by Elliott only to see Jordi Forbes header back in with Michael Barwick clearing the danger.

Andrews latched onto the loose ball racing clear towards an unattended Yarmouth goal, but credit to Beckwith, who out-paced him to get back to deny Andrews.