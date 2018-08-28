Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Hadleigh march on with a fourth straight victory, this time over Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 09:33 10 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:11 10 February 2019

GOAL Kris Rose climbs highest and heads Hadleigh back into the lead Photo: PAUL VOLLER

GOAL Kris Rose climbs highest and heads Hadleigh back into the lead Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Paul Voller

Hadleigh 2 Great Yarmouth 1

Kieran Andrews of Hadleigh celebrates his goal with Romario Dunne Photo: PAUL VOLLERKieran Andrews of Hadleigh celebrates his goal with Romario Dunne Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Hadleigh recorded their fourth straight win with this battling victory over relegation threaten Great Yarmouth Town, writes John Chenery.

Both teams battled a strong gusting wind in the first half which saw home keeper Nick Punter making a third minute save at his near post from a Joel Glover angled shot.

Kyron Andrews got clear for Hadleigh with ‘keeper Charlie Beckwith saving his shot well.

Glover took a quick free kick for Yarmouth which saw Drilin Krawsniqi control looking to beat the Hadleigh defence as ‘keeper Punter gathered his shot, while Punter’s long clearance saw Andrews get clear of his markers to round the advancing ‘keeper Beckwith to slot home into an empty net on 16 minutes.

Kris Rose celebrates with Hadleigh fans and team-mates after his goal Photo: PAUL VOLLERKris Rose celebrates with Hadleigh fans and team-mates after his goal Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Yarmouth’s Arron Sanders got clear but fired his shot straight into Punter’s safe hands.

On 33 minutes Kieran Turner’s corner for Hadleigh saw Kris Rose’s unchallenged header hit the near post to bounce clear with the loose ball falling to Romario Dunne who fired just over from a good position. Two minutes later Yarmouth were on level terms when a Payton Swatman cross from the right was only partially clear by Ben Elliott with Sander’s latching onto the loose ball to fire in a high shot giving Punter little chance.

Four minutes later Hadleigh were in front again when another Turner corner caused a goalmouth scramble which saw Kris Rose scored with an angled header at the far post to see Hadleigh take in a slender half-time lead.

Yarmouth piled the pressure on in the second half with Hadleigh having to defend deeply at times, but Hadleigh remained dangerous on the break.

However, they were guilty of missing some well created chances to increase their lead.

Both ‘keepers were kept busy pulling off some excellent saves as play switched from end to end.

In the final minutes Yarmouth’s Theo Sackey-Mensah cleared off the goal line from a Andrews shot from a loose ball from a Beckwith clearance, before Yarmouth forced a late corner which saw ‘keeper Beckwith go up into the attack,

Swatman’s corner was headed clear by Elliott only to see Jordi Forbes header back in with Michael Barwick clearing the danger.

Andrews latched onto the loose ball racing clear towards an unattended Yarmouth goal, but credit to Beckwith, who out-paced him to get back to deny Andrews.

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Leiston family beg missing Leon Clark to return home

Leon Clark has been missing from Leiston since Monday February 4. Picture: DIANA FORDHAM

Body found after Leiston fire identified as missing man Leon Clark

Leon Clark, aged 20. of Leiston, was reported missing on Thursday by his distraught family Picture: DIANA FORDHAM

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘We were too close to Wetherspoon’s’ – Bar closes down after less than two years

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Undoubtedly the roads will be safer’ - Norfolk woman in crash with Prince Philip gives verdict as he surrenders driving licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Eight shops targeted with spray paint in vandalism spree in Norfolk town

#includeImage($article, 225)

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

#includeImage($article, 225)

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Nervy Farke ready for derby duel

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Norwich City 3-0 Ipswich Town: Blues well-beaten in fiery derby as Lambert sees red

Norwich City's Onel Hernandez (right) gave the Canaries the lead. Picture: PA

Two Romanian nationals are not allowed to enter Suffolk after being charged with begging offences

Police charge two men for begging offences Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man slashed in the face with belt in bathroom brawl

The incident happened at Bentley's of Clacton, formally known as The Ocean Hotel Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Matchday Live: Hernandez’s early goal and a Pukki double beat Ipswich in fiery derby

Alan Judge with a first half shot at Norwich Picture Pagepix

Passenger rescued after three car crash leaves them trapped

Lowestoft High Street. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists