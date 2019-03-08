E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'Hopefully we can nick something' - Hadleigh boss Appleford ahead of AFC Sudbury clash

PUBLISHED: 17:32 07 October 2019

Hadleigh United, celebrating a goal in last month's FA Vase win over Haverhill Borough, are away at AFC Sudbury in the Suffolk Premier Cup tomorrow evening. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Hadleigh United, celebrating a goal in last month's FA Vase win over Haverhill Borough, are away at AFC Sudbury in the Suffolk Premier Cup tomorrow evening. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Archant

Hadleigh United head into tomorrow night's Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup tie at AFC Sudbury with nothing to lose, writes NICK GARNHAM.

So says manager Christian Appleford, whose side recorded their first win in four matches thanks to a hard-earned 2-1 Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division victory over Woodbridge Town.

Appleford was delighted by his side's work rate and spirit during Friday's fixture, and is now looking forward to taking on higher-league opposition.

Appleford said: "I was really pleased with the win so that will give us good confidence going into the game on Tuesday. It will be good to play at a nice ground and get the players up for it, so we are looking forward to it."

Appleford said he did not feel the fact that it is a local derby would add an extra edge to the game. He said: "We are going to a very good team, who are a very good club who play at a higher level and we will be the underdogs and have nothing to lose."

"We will go there looking to enjoy the game and try and have good passages of play and play the right way and who knows, hopefully we can nick something and get the right result."

Hadleigh will have to do without Cruise Nyadzayo and Emmanuel Machaya, who both made their debuts on Friday after signing on a dual registration from Bury Town, where Appleford used to be assistant manager.

Bury Town will look to get back to winning ways after losing for the first time in the Isthmian North Division on Saturday when they face Felixstowe & Walton United.

Ben Chenery's side, who missed the chance to go top of the table, entertain the Seasiders in what will be manager Stuart Boardley's first match in charge.

Another side looking to put the disappointment of Saturday behind them will be Lowestoft Town after their FA Cup third qualifying round exit. They travel to neighbours Kirkley & Pakefield.

Needham Market are at Haverhill Rovers, while the other two ties are all Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division affairs - Mildenhall Town are at home to Brantham Athletic, and Whitton United host Walsham-le-Willows.

