Hadleigh ease their relegation fears with comfortable victory over Framlingham

Hadleigh's Mekhi Mckenzie celebrates scoring on his debut with team mates Photo: HANNAH PARNELL Archant

Hadleigh Utd 3 Framlingham Tn 1

Hadleigh's Kyron Andrews (right) celebrates his goal with D'arcy De'ath Photo: HANNAH PARNELL Hadleigh's Kyron Andrews (right) celebrates his goal with D'arcy De'ath Photo: HANNAH PARNELL

Hadleigh United gained a comfortable win to ease their relegation fears against basement club Framlingham Town who are destined for the drop after just one season in the Premier Division, writes John Campany.

This was a return to form following three successive defeats for the Brettsiders.

Hadleigh manager Christian Appleford gave debuts to Mekhi Mackenzie and Darcy De-ath, both signed this week on loan from AFC Sudbury and Felixstowe & Walton, respectively.

The home side won the match with three first half goals against the mostly youthful, but inexperienced Castlemen, for which this season has perhaps been a step too far.

Bringing there talented youngsters through is highly commendable, but without seasoned campaigners, has sadly been at a cost.

After a quiet opening at Millfield the home side went in front in the 15th minute.

A cross from the right was headed home by Kyron Andrews giving visiting custodian Gary Rose no chance.

At the other end Danny Smith, a genuine talent, created an opportunity before dispatching a rasping shot from the edge of the box that shaded the bar.

Cyrus Thorpe pulls one back for Framlingham at Millfield on Saturday Photo: HANNAH PARNELL Cyrus Thorpe pulls one back for Framlingham at Millfield on Saturday Photo: HANNAH PARNELL

However, the home side extended their lead in the 19th minute.

Rose was alert to a through ball rushing off his line to head clear beyond his 18-yard line, but man of the match Kyle Cassell gained control some 30 yards out before drilling a dipping shot over the stranded keeper into the empty net.

Hadleigh were well on top and Cassell’s speed was always a threat.

They then produced a well rehearsed corner routine that culminated with Cassell striking a thunderous shot that Rose brilliantly saved.

Framlingham were under considerable pressure and unable to mount meaningful attacks of their own, excepting another terrific strike from Smith that was narrowly wide of the upright.

They did nevertheless pull a goal back in the 40th minute when Mason Ransome’s corner was powerfully headed home by the unmarked Cyrus Thorpe, but moments later the two-goal lead was restored.

Cassell ran on to a ball played down the left channel, cut in and unselfishly set up debutant Mackenzie for an easy tap in for a 3-1 interval lead.

The second half was a disappointment and although Framlingham had more of the play they were too often thwarted by a defence well marshalled by captain Kris Rose, as the match petered out.

Referee Mr Paul Quick