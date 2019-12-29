Double strike from Hall gives Mildenhall the victory over Godmanchester

Mildenhall Town manager, Ricky Cornish, watched his side beat Godmanchester. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Mildenhall Town 3 Godmanchester 2

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A second half brace from James Hall was instrumental in sinking his former side as Mildenhall came from behind to take the points, writes Dave Meeson.

The pacey striker made it 5 goals from 3 games since his move to Recreation Way and looks to have provided the hosts with the firepower they need to move up the table.

Hall thought he had given the hosts an early lead only for his strike to be ruled out for offside. Rovers did not look a side who had lost their last 4 games and were having plenty of the ball in the opening stages and Mildenhall keeper Jake Hayhoe brilliantly denied St Ives loanee Tom Wakley from close range. However, when Wakley burst clear again on the half hour Hayhoe brought him down just inside the area and Ross Munro converted from the spot to put Goddy ahead.

You may also want to watch:

Hayhoe then spectacularly pushed away an Andre Williams piledriver before Matt Green wasted Mildenhall's best chance right on half-time as he blazed over after being set up by Ben Yeomans.

The game really came to life after the break. Green levelled the scores as he crashed a spectacular volley into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area on 48 minutes after a corner had only been partially cleared and then Yeomans crossed for Hall to make it 2-1 to Ricky Cornish's men as he converted at the back post.

Hall then received a yellow card for poleaxing his twin brother Jonny who was part of the Goddy defence and the latter was stretchered off.

The visitors equalized on 70 minutes when Wakley drove home in a goalmouth scramble from a corner. However. Mildenhall were awarded a penalty in their next attack when Scott Chaplin was brought down. Hall's initial spot-kick was saved by Niall Conroy only for referee Mingay order re-take and Hall then sent Conroy the wrong way to make it 3-2.

Goddy pushed forward to salvage a point in the closing stages with both Wakley and Harrison Rodwell going close. However, it was not to be and Rovers' frustration then spilled over as Charlie Bowen was sent off for a lunging tackle just before the final whistle.