Felixstowe & Walton end home season with defeat – Mildenhall still relegated

PUBLISHED: 18:33 22 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:33 22 April 2019

Seasiders' Liam Hillyard attacks the Mildenhall defending at Dellwood Avenue. Photo :STAN BASTON

Archant

Felixstowe & Walton 0 Mildenhall Town 3

Felixstowe & Walton's final home game of the season against Mildenhall saw a number of changes to Saturday's starting line up, including a return to action for Stuart Ainsley in a back three and a start up front for Josh Lee, writes Barry Grossmith.

Mildenhall went into the encounter knowing anything but a win would see them relegated from The Bostik North and they applied early pressure forcing two decent saves from keeper Jack Spurling.

The Seasiders gradually got into the game, first with a powerdrive from Liam Hillyard, then a header from Josh Lee grazing the upright.

The breakthrough came on the half hour when Stuart Ainsley brought down Panayiotis Boxer in the penalty area.

Seasiders' Josh Lee goes sees his goal bound header saved by the Mildenhall keeper. Photo: STAN BASTONSeasiders' Josh Lee goes sees his goal bound header saved by the Mildenhall keeper. Photo: STAN BASTON

Tommy Robinson converted from the spot giving The Hall an unlikely half-time lead and slightly against the run of play.

Mildenhall started the second half as they did the first with a spell of pressure, bringing keeper Spurling into action again. On 55 minutes the visitors extended their lead when a poor clearance allowed Boxer a free shot which Spurling could only parry, allowing Thomas Debenham to put away number two.

Just four minutes later, a corner from the left allowed James Seymour to head Mildenhall's third goal, confirming that Felixstowe have struggled against teams near the foot of the table this season whilst impressing against sides nearer the top.

The Seasiders made a number of changes, bringing Darren Mills, Kye Ruel and Jordy Mathews on for Hillyard, Lee and Clarke, all suffering knocks or illness.

With no further action in terms of goals, this was a disappointing final home game of the season for Felixstowe who need now to restore confidence before they meet Leiston in the Suffolk FA Cup Final at Portman Road on the 8th May.

The final word for the day from assistant manager Danny Bloomfield: “I feel deflated but there's a bigger picture,” he said.

“We're trying to build something here and we will learn from this. We have youngsters coming through. There will be another day.”

For Mildenhall, the win wasn't enough to save them from relegation, with both Romford and Witham picking up points, it means the Hall will finish the season bottom and play their football in the Thurlow Nunn Premier next season after two years at Step 4.

