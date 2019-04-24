Garnett on Golf: Hambo and Tolly big weekend ahead... full preview

SUFFOLK SENIORS who played against Hertfordshire at Aldeburgh: From left: John Booth, Graham Shillings, Roger Taylor, Steve Mann, Steve Crosby, Steve Duffety, Trevor Hellyer, Nigel Robson, Steve Whymark and Kevin Brooks (captain). Photograph: TONY GARNETT Archant

The Hambro Cup and Tolly Cobbold Cup first round ties will be played on Sunday.

Fynn Valley will look to the consistent Kane Mayes and youngster Reegan Marshall as key men in their bid to overcome Halesworth.

The visitors are without regulars Mark Coby and Will McIntosh but it promises to be a close match.

McIntosh will be in Turkey as caddy for Chris Lloyd in the Turkish Airlines Challenge this week. Jamie Abbott (Ipswich) is also in this first PGA Challenge Tour event of the year.

Hintlesham, captained by Jamie King, include Simon Bearman who has joined the club from Newton Green. Low handicappers Jack Cardy, Sam Debenham and Jamie Jones are not included.

Southwold look to youth with Ben Newman, Joe Ford and Guy Maynard.

Newton Green's match against Felixstowe Ferry could be the tie of the round. Last year Felixstowe won by 17 holes with home advantage. Newton have an impressive record in home ties.

Newton include Russell Oakey and Jed Seeley alongside younger players like Harvey Watts, James Cooper and Max Hemson. Team captain Ian Woodhead has not named himself on this occasion, although club secretary Ben Tawell is included.

Jimmy Price has taken over from Neil Meadows as team captain. Apart from the inclusion of Paul Waring in place of Rhodri Harston, now at Muswell Hill, the team is the same as last year.

Gorleston captain Chris Duffy looks to the vast experience of Steve Crosby, Danny Western against Haverhill. Successful trials have thrown up some new names. Josh Manser and Jack Butcher are not named.

There are no surprises in the Haverhill team led by David Spittle.

Rookery Park team captain Chris Soanes has handed the reins to Darren Stannard after three years. Ben Newman is now with Southwold but former Suffolk junior captain Conal Downing will have an important role to play.

Rushmere include Josh Cottrell but his Suffolk Amateur Foursomes partner Connor James is not involved. It is good to see Jordan Bloomfield playing again.

Stowmarket captain Ken McCredie is without Owen Clouting whose partnership with Ross Harvey saved the club from defeat against Diss last year. Last year's captain, Henry Cutting, plays this year.

Bury St Edmunds, Hambro winners in 2017, have Phil Smailes at the helm once again. Andrew Gee is in good form but they have not included Max Adams against Thorpeness.

The visitors have Laurence and Lewis Staff as well as the experienced Zippy Fryer.

Hambro Cup first round.

Fynn Valley v Halesworth

Fynn Valley: Kane Mayes, Mark Wilder, Andy Dixon, Paul Gray, Reegan Marshall, Gary Smythe, Leigh Meadows, Anthony Anslow, Andrew Munro.

Halesworth: Paul Coby, Matt Stacey, Paul Sherwood (captain), Wayne Jacques, Graham Shillings, Mark Henderson, Paul Tillett, David Coleman, Gary Etchells.

Hintlesham v Southwold

Hintlesham: Jamie King (captain), Ryan Clemson, Glen Pollard, Robert Rush, Ben Stammers, Simon Bearman, Kevin Brooks, Keith Tarrant, Dan Fenton, James Rowe.

Southwold: Paul Booth, Russell Palmer, Ben Newman, Joe Ford, Chris Groom, Guy Maynard, Alex Wright, Alex Taylor.

Newton Green v Felixstowe Ferry

Newton Green: Russell Oakey, Harvey Watts, Lewis Woodhead, Steve Wordley, Mike Polley, Ben Tawell, James Cooper, Max Hemson, Jed Seeley.

Felixstowe Ferry: Paul Waring, Greg Hills, Jimmy Price (captain), Mel Pipe, Ben Sayers, Adam Sheldrake, Billy McLeod, Steve Sayers, Neil Meadows.

Gorleston v Haverhill

Gorleston: Stephen Crosby, Ben Leuty, James Chadd, Daniel Crosby, Mark Seeley, Danny Western, Lee Chapman, Danny Perring, Brendan Gough. Captain: Chris Duffy.

Haverhill: Andrew Bareham, Andrew Fish, Andrew Underwood, Chris Vince, David Spittle (captain), Harvey Bavester, Jack Warwick, Paul Bartlett, Richard Boyles.

Bury St Edmunds v Thorpeness

Bury St Edmunds (from): Ben Coleman, Stephen Lankester, Dan Smailes, Graham Sykes, Simon Cole, Mike Greener, Roger Nicholson, Jack Deal, Andrew Gee, Trevor Titcombe, Jack Nicholson, Craig Nurse. Captain: Phil Smailes.

Thorpeness: Tony Mardon (captain), James Brinded, Laurence Staff, Jack Cuthbert, Lewis Staff, Mick Ford, Ivan Fryer, Sam May, Keith Saker.

Stowmarket v Flempton

Stowmarket: James O'Doherty, Mark Jones, Kieran Issitt, Michael Eaton, Henry Cutting, Jon Brown, Matt Lockwood, Ross Harvey. Reserve: James Alcock. Captain: Ken McCredie.

Flempton: Mark Rea, Alfie Halil, Stephen Duffety, Phil Graham, Colin Campbell, Jerry Nunn, Angus Rust, Andrew Mangeot. Captain: Dez Halil.

Rookery Park v Rushmere

Rookery Park: Mike Sharp, Graham Garrod, James Nolloth, Craig Bloodworth, Dwayne Barber, Andy Coleman, Conal Downing, Jack Blowers. Reserve: Andrew Crisp. Captain: Darren Stannard. Assistant: Kevin Fitzgerald.

Rushmere: Matthew Godbold, James Godbold, Ross Howard, Rob Hastings, Jordan Bloomfield, Josh Cottrell, Ricky Ling, Ian Pope. Captain: Garry Channing.

There are 13 ties in the Tolly Cobbold Cup for players with handicaps between 12 and 18.

First round: The Suffolk v Ufford Park, Hintlesham v St Audrys, Felixstowe Ferry v Seckford, Rushmere v Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill v West Suffolk, Kingfishers v Fynn Valley, Aldeburgh Artisans v Aldeburgh, Brett Vale v Southwold, Gorleston v Ipswich, Newton Green v Diss, Bramford v Thorpeness, Stowmarket v Rookery Park, Bungay v Halesworth.

+++++++

Suffolk Senior men shared the honours with Hertfordshire in a friendly match at Aldeburgh in ideal conditions.

There were excellent wins for Stephen Whymark, Trevor Hellyer, Stephen Crosby and Nigel Robson.

Team captain Kevin Brooks and Graham Shillings halved while John Booth, Roger Taylor, Steve Mann and Steve Duffety all lost.

Brooks experiments in today's match against Essex at Colchester. Only three members of the team who played against Hertfordshire are included in what is a form-finding mission.

Reigning Suffolk senior champion Andy Ball (Bury St Edmunds), Adrian Studd, Gary Seaman (both Woodbridge), Alan Middle (Rushmere), Keith Tarrant and Simon Bearman (Hintlesham), Giles Oates (Stowmarket), Bob Richardson (Gorleston), Peter Revell (Bungay) join Nigel Robson, John Booth and Steve Duffety who played against Hertfordshire.

+++++++

It was a busy pre-Easter week of golf for players in the region.

The Faldo Series event at Royal Ashdown Forest was won by Northamptonshire's Chris Salter by six shots from third placed Shay McQueen of Chelmsford. Salter had rounds of 69 69 and 68. Callum Pipe of Braintree was fourth with 213. Sam Byford of Ipswich had 72 74 and 70.

In the Under 16 section Teddy Hall of Bury St Edmunds, still only 14, 76 74 and 75. His time will come. He had a round of 69 at Links, Newmarket on his return.

+++++++

Habebul Islam (Ipswich) had a frustrating trip to Les Aisses in the French Boys' Open for the Michel Carlhian Trophy.

Despite missing too many greens in regulation he qualified for the match play with rounds of 73 and 77.

In the first round he fought back from being three down at the turn to be level after 17 against Luca Civello from Italy in a match with 11 birdies between them. On the final hole his 180-yard shot with an eight-iron ended alongside a bush which restricted his back swing. He lost one down. He has been selected for England boys to play France starting on May 8.

+++++++

Suffolk's Paul Waring (Felixstowe Ferry) and Calvin Sherwood (Rookery Park) both missed the cut in the PGA Europro final qualifier at Frilford Heath. Waring, still an amateur, had rounds of 78 and 69. Sherwood had 78 and 77.

Other scores: Winner: 205: J Dick (Sherdon Golf) 68 73 64. Other scores: 210: T Clements Braintree) 73 69 68. 212: A Marshall (Bawburgh) 69 73 70. 216: E Fullalove (Braintree) 72 72 72, B Keeble (Toot Hill) 69 72 75. 217: J Allan (Chelmsford) 70 75 72. 219: C Wordsall (The Essex) 75 69 75.

In the Jamega Tour event at Oxford Golf Club Jamie Abbott (Ipswich) led after a first round of 66. He was overhauled by Marcus Armitage of Huddersfield after his 69 on the second day. Miles Collins of Stoke by Nayland had 69 and 70. Scores for the Rookery Park pair Guy Mummery (76 and 70) and Chris Soanes (74 and 73).

Richard Smith and Southwold secretary Gareth Jones were fourth in the Teamwork Trophy East PGA Pro and Secretary Challenge at Hartsbourne Country Club with a round of 68 but were just out of the prize money.

Other scores included: 69: Andrew George and Christine Ratcliffe (Ely City). 70: Tom Hide and Michael Clarke (Coastal Golf Academy). 72: Stuart Smith and Malcolm Grubb (Thetford). 77: Andrew Robinson and David Spencer (Felixstowe Ferry).

The inaugural Suffolk Girls' Spring Cup at Stowmarket was won by junior captain Georgia Parker of Bury St Edmunds with a round of 84.

Juliette Coffey of Woodbridge won the handicap prize with net 76. The Stableford winner was Laura Eaden of Bury St Edmunds with 42 points.

The Ipswich Junior Open attracted 42 players. George Fricker won the gross prize with a round of 73. Will Garland (Ipswich) won the handicap with net 66. The Stableford (handicaps 17 to 36) was won by Callum Pearce of Ufford Park with 42 points. Ipswich (Garland, Harry Tibble and Aaron Shepherd) won the team prize.