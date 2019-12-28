E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Chandler and Paterson on target as Jockeys win at Long Melford

PUBLISHED: 16:52 28 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 28 December 2019

Newmarket Town players celebrate taking the lead in today's Thurlow Nunn Premier top-four clash atLong Melford. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Newmarket Town players celebrate taking the lead in today's Thurlow Nunn Premier top-four clash atLong Melford. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

Long Melford 0 Newmarket Town 2

Newmarket Town's Jack Chandler (No.11), on the ball against Long Melford. Chandler scored the opening goal in the seventh minute. Picture: CARL MARSTONNewmarket Town's Jack Chandler (No.11), on the ball against Long Melford. Chandler scored the opening goal in the seventh minute. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Newmarket Town completed a league double over Long Melford, following today's top-four clash at Stoneylands.

First-half goals by Jack Chandler and Ross Paterson proved sufficient for the Jockeys, who had begun the day in third spot, one point and one place ahead of their West Suffolk hosts.

While Stowmarket Town are away and clear at the top of the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, Newmarket look strong contenders for taking the runners-up berth - they had already beaten Long Melford 4-1 at home during the first week of the season.

The Jockeys looked the sharper side throughout the first half, and deserved their 2-0 lead at half-time.

Chandler broke the deadlock in the seventh minute to put the Jockeys in the ascendancy, controlling a cross from Ben Robinson before dispatching a low shot beyond keeper Matt Walker into the bottom corner of the net.

The Jockeys continued to look threatening, especially on the break, and an angled shot by winger Ben Robinson was deflected into the arms of keeper Walker, who caught in front of his near upright.

A teasing cross by Chandler, delivered from the left flank, almost led to a second goal for the visitors on 19 minutes, but Ross Paterson arrived just a fraction too late to get the all-important touch.

Long Melford's first goal attempt came in the 21st minute as Jacob Brown's long-range shot was deflected wide of target.

The Villagers enjoyed a purple patch, midway through the first period, and Anthony Waugh headed straight at keeper Alex Archer following a half-cleared corner in the 25th minute.

They very nearly did equalise in the 33rd minute. Ross Waugh's header was destined for the back of the net until it was superbly clawed to safety by Archer.

And the Jockeys, having soaked up this pressure, doubled the lead five minutes before half-time.

Jack Watson's scuffed shot, from a set piece routine, rolled kindly into the path of Ross Paterson, and he made no mistake with a clinical shot from 12 yards out.

The Villagers, benefiting from the slope in the second half, began brightly and Ross Waugh was not far adrift with an effort from a free-kick, on 49 minutes.

There was a flurry of cards before the hour mark, when Villagers right-back Dan Smith ploughed into Jockeys left-back Blake Kicks, which prompted a melee near the touch-line.

The referee consulted with both his assistants, before showing yellow cards to Smith, team-mate Brown and Newmarket's Chandler.

The Villagers gradually ran out of ideas and at the other end Ross Paterson had a shot deflected wide in the 80th minute as the game drifted towards its inevitable conclusion, an away win.

Squads

LONG MELFORD: Walker, Smith, Wingfield, Jackson (sub Collins, 61), R Waugh, A Waugh, Rowe, Brown, Adams, Griffiths, Judge. Unused subs: Hemson, Sloots, Chiisholm, Moyes.

NEWMARKET TOWN: Archer, S Paterson (sub Murray, 88), Kicks, Bennett, Seymour, J Robinson , B Robinson (sub Landshoff, 90+2), Watson, R Paterson, Shinn, Chandler (sub Whiting, 75). Unused subs: Foster, Lovell.

