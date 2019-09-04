Opinion

Mike Bacon: The 'Lambo', cheesy chips and the Sheeran effect....Happy days are here again

Fans show their appreciation and support for Town manager Paul Lambert, with a massive 'Lambo' banner, ahead of the Ipswich Town v Shrewsbury Town match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

It's a happy ship at Portman Road... MIKE BACON looks at some of the reasons why

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kayden Jackson fires Ipswich into an early 1-0 lead against Shrewsbury on Saturday. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Kayden Jackson fires Ipswich into an early 1-0 lead against Shrewsbury on Saturday. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ed Sheeran is a Blue, is a Blue, is a Blue, Paul Lambert is a Blue.... You know the rest!

Top of the table, four wins on the bounce.... I can't remember such fun since I watched Michael Denzil Xavier Portillo lose his seat at the 1997 General Election.

Not that I dislike Michael and I love his series on train journeys. But if you are old enough to remember it was, well funny at the time.

But let's not bring the sad world of politics into the happy world of Ipswich Town.

The 'Lambo' flag unfurled at the start of Saturday's game against Shrewsbury was the latest 'feel-good' event at Portman Road which has seen Blues fans not only enjoying their football again... But knowing they have their club back.

Our poor opponents were clearly put off by the sight of our esteemed Blues boss pictured with Sylvester Stallone, Rambo-style, headband draped across his head and down his face - the Shrews two down in 10 minutes.

Brilliant work from 'Blue Action' the group who made 'Lambo' come to life.

'Paul Lambert is a Blue', 'Sheeran, give us a wave', 'Top of the League', any more song?. Picture: STEVE WALLER 'Paul Lambert is a Blue', 'Sheeran, give us a wave', 'Top of the League', any more song?. Picture: STEVE WALLER

I think they should be given an engraved plaque on the back of the Cobbold Stand rejoicing the day 'Lambo' was unfurled, followed by 10 minutes in Ed's executive box talking DIVIDE, Framlingham Town and Taylor Swift. Then all back to the training ground for a game of 'Wembley Doubles', cheesy chips (do they do them?) And 10-pin bowling with their fab four Town stars. Count me in!

I know, I'm getting carried away.

MORE: Kieron Dyer's kindness... by former team-mate Michael Owen

But if we can't be happy now, when are we for goodness sake?

OK, so beating a Spurs U21 side isn't going to get the national papers salivating and yes I know, we are in League One and not the Premier League.

But I've always been a big fan of the Leasing.com Trophy, so don't you start pointing fingers at me saying I'm just jumping on a possible Wembley-appearance bandwagon.

And what about Armando Dobra? #baller

Last time I saw him was at Dellwood Avenue, Felixstowe in the Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final for Ipswich U-18s last season against Leiston. He looked decent then.

Oh boy, it couldn't have started any better could it?

Well, apart from Chambo's error against Sunderland. But we've forgotten all about that now as we watch Chambo, the Woolf and the rest of the defence launch any dangerous ball down the line into row Z. Hooray!!

By the way, does anyone enjoy 'The Big Bang Theory'? - just asking for a friend.

You may also want to watch:

++++++++

James Norwood drags back Ethan Ebanks-Landell as the Shrewsbury player squares up to Flynn Downes. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com James Norwood drags back Ethan Ebanks-Landell as the Shrewsbury player squares up to Flynn Downes. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

So what now?

An international break this Saturday! Yuk!

Can't say I'm especially happy about that.

I thought one of the benefits of League One would be not having to worry about international breaks.

Apart from anything else, we may well not be top of the league come Saturday night. Still, suppose it shows we have a talented squad that are required for international duty.

MORE: How Town players performed against Spurs U21

Ed Sheeran responds to the Town fans request of "Sheeran, Sheeran give us a wave" at the Spurs U21 game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Ed Sheeran responds to the Town fans request of "Sheeran, Sheeran give us a wave" at the Spurs U21 game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

For me, the only good thing about international breaks is the opportunity for fans to go and take in a non-league game.

Go on, support your local sides, you will have a fun afternoon out.

Remember where the likes of Simon Milton, Tyrone Mings, Jack Lankester, Brett McGavin and Danny Rowe have shown off their skills... in non-league.

I'd like to see the 'Lambo' flag unfurled at a Suffolk non-league game this weekend.

Although with smaller stands, it would probably stretch across the top of a goal and out towards the 18-yard box! But wouldn't it be fun?

However, rather typically, not everyone is happy.

Down at the Bristol on Friday night, Milky's brother Rob (we call him 'The Droop'.... you should see his moustache), was bemoaning the fact Town's match at Accrington Stanley has been moved to a Sunday, 12 noon kick-off, on October 20.

Scorer and provider of Town's second goal against Spurs U21, Jordan Roberts and Armando Dobra. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Scorer and provider of Town's second goal against Spurs U21, Jordan Roberts and Armando Dobra. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

For someone who can tank away eight pints of Peroni and four packets of Nobby Nuts in no time, he's very religious - Sunday football is just not for him.

"Whoever decided this will be judged one day," he announced with great gusto as he fell off his bar stool just as 'last orders' were being called.

I kept quiet, religion and politics... Not for the pub.

Up the Town!

PURCHASE: The new Kings of Anglia magazine is out now. Free P&P