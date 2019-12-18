Blues boss Lambert: We'd have taken where we are now at the start of August. That's the reality

Town manager Paul Lambert. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has said he would have been happy for the team to be in the position it finds itself today, if given that option at the start of the season.

Paul Lambert is a Blue: The Town manager applauds fans Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Paul Lambert is a Blue: The Town manager applauds fans Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Town head into Saturday's League One clash at Portsmouth in second place in League One, with a game in hand over leaders Wycombe - who they play on New Year's Day.

However, after an impressive start to the campaign, Town have faltered of late, with just one win in 10 in all competitions.

A home defeat to Bristol Rovers on Saturday didn't help matters, despite the Blues having plenty of chances. There were a few rumblings from some fans.

While Lambert is aware of their frustrations, he is determined to see the bigger picture.

"We spoke about this as a group recently," Lambert said at today's press conference.

"We said that if, on August 3rd (the opening game of the season at Burton), we would be second place with a game in hand heading towards Christmas after all that happened last season, we'd take it. That's the reality.

Ipswich fans celebrate with pyros at The Pirelli Stadium back in August. Picture Pagepix Ipswich fans celebrate with pyros at The Pirelli Stadium back in August. Picture Pagepix

"We are not even half-way through this season yet. We have all this to go again, more twists and turns.

"I think this time last year Luton were sitting fourth in League One (they went up). The top two, Portsmouth and Sunderland, didn't' make it.

"It's a tough league. Sheffield United were in it for a long time, Leeds, Southampton, Forest have all been here, some teams more than one year. No-one has a divine right to just get out of it."

The games come thick and fast now for all teams over the Christmas period. And while plenty like it - Lambert is not a big fan.

"When I played in Germany we had a winter break and I loved it," he said.

Luke Garbutt celebrates at The Pirelli Stadium after Ipswich win on the first day of the season Picture Pagepix Luke Garbutt celebrates at The Pirelli Stadium after Ipswich win on the first day of the season Picture Pagepix

"It was great for everyone, players, fans.

"For me here in England we have too many games. The quality goes down, fans have to fork out money after money, after money. I think that's wrong and unfair. Spain have a break, Germany have a break, Italy have a break.

"England is probably one of the only big countries to carry on. As I said, I'm not a big fan of all these games. If you are carrying knocks, it doesn't' help."

