Blues boss Lambert: We'd have taken where we are now at the start of August. That's the reality

18 December, 2019 - 17:00
Town manager Paul Lambert. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Town manager Paul Lambert. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has said he would have been happy for the team to be in the position it finds itself today, if given that option at the start of the season.

Paul Lambert is a Blue: The Town manager applauds fans Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comPaul Lambert is a Blue: The Town manager applauds fans Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Town head into Saturday's League One clash at Portsmouth in second place in League One, with a game in hand over leaders Wycombe - who they play on New Year's Day.

However, after an impressive start to the campaign, Town have faltered of late, with just one win in 10 in all competitions.

A home defeat to Bristol Rovers on Saturday didn't help matters, despite the Blues having plenty of chances. There were a few rumblings from some fans.

While Lambert is aware of their frustrations, he is determined to see the bigger picture.

"We spoke about this as a group recently," Lambert said at today's press conference.

MORE: From God to Dog... And that includes the Town boss

"We said that if, on August 3rd (the opening game of the season at Burton), we would be second place with a game in hand heading towards Christmas after all that happened last season, we'd take it. That's the reality.

Ipswich fans celebrate with pyros at The Pirelli Stadium back in August. Picture PagepixIpswich fans celebrate with pyros at The Pirelli Stadium back in August. Picture Pagepix

You may also want to watch:

"We are not even half-way through this season yet. We have all this to go again, more twists and turns.

"I think this time last year Luton were sitting fourth in League One (they went up). The top two, Portsmouth and Sunderland, didn't' make it.

"It's a tough league. Sheffield United were in it for a long time, Leeds, Southampton, Forest have all been here, some teams more than one year. No-one has a divine right to just get out of it."

MORE: Town injury news... Good and bad

The games come thick and fast now for all teams over the Christmas period. And while plenty like it - Lambert is not a big fan.

"When I played in Germany we had a winter break and I loved it," he said.

Luke Garbutt celebrates at The Pirelli Stadium after Ipswich win on the first day of the season Picture PagepixLuke Garbutt celebrates at The Pirelli Stadium after Ipswich win on the first day of the season Picture Pagepix

"It was great for everyone, players, fans.

"For me here in England we have too many games. The quality goes down, fans have to fork out money after money, after money. I think that's wrong and unfair. Spain have a break, Germany have a break, Italy have a break.

"England is probably one of the only big countries to carry on. As I said, I'm not a big fan of all these games. If you are carrying knocks, it doesn't' help."

MORE: Nolan: Anything other than top 2 is a failure in my eyes

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

